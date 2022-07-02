The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iranian media falsely reports fire in IDF base hours after Tehran blasts

Iranian media falsely claim a fire in an IDF base near Jerusalem • Exiled Iranian opposition group claims responsibility for two blasts in Tehran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 2, 2022 16:04
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian missile is displayed during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Iranian media falsely claimed that a fire had broken out in an Israeli military base on Saturday, just hours after two explosions were heard at the Malek Ashtar base of the IRGC's Basij militia in Tehran.

In reality, a fire broke out in an electrical appliance store in Jerusalem on Saturday. Firefighting crews are at the scene working to gain control of the flames.

Iranian state-owned network Press TV falsely reported a fire broke out in an IDF base near the Palestinian town of E-Ram, citing Palestinian sources. Shortly after, Iranians began sharing photos from the "fire in an IDF base" on social media with an "Israel on fire" hashtag in Farsi.

 

Wildfires in Israel

Elsewhere in Israel, fires also broke out in Horashim forest in the Sharon and in an open field in the Upper Galilee area. In Horashim, four firefighting crews are working in two locations with the aim of preventing the spread of the fire toward a nearby kibbutz. No danger is posed to nearby residents, Israel's Fire and Rescue Services said.

Nine firefighting crews are at the scene of a wildfire in an open field between kibbutz Manara and kibbutz Iftach in Israel's North. Due to heavy smoke, the nearby Route 886 was blocked by officers on the scene. 

Iranian opposition group claims Tehran blasts

Exiled political-militant opposition group The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran claimed responsibility for the explosions in the IRGC base in a statement.

It claimed the attacks were carried out by its "revolutionary cells." The group was once blacklisted on the US Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list but was removed in 2012.

London-based Iran International shared a video on social media of reported explosions in the Islamic Republic's capital.



