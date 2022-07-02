Iranian media falsely reports fire in IDF base hours after Tehran blasts

Iranian media falsely claimed that a fire had broken out in an Israeli military base on Saturday, just hours after two explosions were heard at the Malek Ashtar base of the IRGC's Basij militia in Tehran.

In reality, a fire broke out in an electrical appliance store in Jerusalem on Saturday. Firefighting crews are at the scene working to gain control of the flames.

Iranian state-owned network Press TV falsely reported a fire broke out in an IDF base near the Palestinian town of E-Ram, citing Palestinian sources. Shortly after, Iranians began sharing photos from the "fire in an IDF base" on social media with an "Israel on fire" hashtag in Farsi.

آتش در پادگان ارتش اسرائیل در نزدیکی الرام، شمال قدساسرائیل وسط آتش و خون..#مرگ_اسرائیل_نزدیک_است pic.twitter.com/L66vjdy0lW — خط انقلاب تا ظهور (@khat_enghelab) July 2, 2022

Wildfires in Israel

Elsewhere in Israel, fires also broke out in Horashim forest in the Sharon and in an open field in the Upper Galilee area. In Horashim, four firefighting crews are working in two locations with the aim of preventing the spread of the fire toward a nearby kibbutz. No danger is posed to nearby residents, Israel's Fire and Rescue Services said.

Nine firefighting crews are at the scene of a wildfire in an open field between kibbutz Manara and kibbutz Iftach in Israel's North. Due to heavy smoke, the nearby Route 886 was blocked by officers on the scene.

Iranian opposition group claims Tehran blasts

Exiled political-militant opposition group The People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran claimed responsibility for the explosions in the IRGC base in a statement.

It claimed the attacks were carried out by its "revolutionary cells." The group was once blacklisted on the US Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO) list but was removed in 2012.

London-based Iran International shared a video on social media of reported explosions in the Islamic Republic's capital.