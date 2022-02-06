The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Environment & Climate Change

Climate crisis: Here's how Israel will fight the next big fire

A new plan approved by the government will create buffer zones around towns and cities near forested areas to prepare for what's ahead.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 21:03
The Jerusalem wildfire. (photo credit: YOEL MILLER)
The Jerusalem wildfire.
(photo credit: YOEL MILLER)

Israel will be better prepared for the next natural fire that hits it, thanks to a plan passed by the government on Sunday. 

Over the summer, when a wave of heat fires spread throughout the region, areas in and around Jerusalem were aflame for a total of 52 hours - three days - before fire and rescue teams managed to regain control of it. Over 6,000 acres of land were charred by the fire. Jerusalem District Fire Commander Nissim Twitto said at the time: "It will take decades to restore all that was lost." 

The bulk of the plan includes the creation of buffer zones and stronger communication with the IAF firefighting teams.  A new staff team will be created to man the buffer zones for towns and cities near forested areas to prevent spreading. The buffer zone will be created like a ring around the towns, in which there will be minimal vegetation as well as wide roads allowing for emergency vehicle access.  

The plan, totaling 155 million shekels, was put forth by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev and Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg. It will be financed by the Finance, Interior, Environmental Protection, Public Security, Agriculture ministries and the Israel Land Authority. 

"The world is heating up due to climate change," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, "fires present a real-life danger to everyone.

"We are not waiting for the next disaster to strike," he said, "rather we are preempting the attack... We are chock-full of experience from the last couple of years and are adopting those lessons for the future to be best prepared to protect Israel's citizens." 

In addition, a management staff team will be created from IAF and Israel Police's aerial extinguishing unit, with the goal of facilitating greater coordination between the two groups. 

Israeli firefighters and citizens try to extinguish a fire which broke out in a forest near near Beit Meir, outside of Jerusalem on August 15, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli firefighters and citizens try to extinguish a fire which broke out in a forest near near Beit Meir, outside of Jerusalem on August 15, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"[This plan] is an important step in Israel's abilities to be best prepared and is also better suited to the current status of climate change. Our region is dry and hot, and the climate emergency is expected to worsen and intensify fires in the upcoming years. This plan is laying the groundwork for better preparedness and an ability to protect the landscape," said Zandberg. 

"The climate emergency is placing before the Public Security Minister, specifically the Fire and Rescue Services, extremely difficult challenges. We are dealing with more massive fires than we've dealt with in the past. This plan is a huge contribution to our readiness for what's ahead," said Bar Lev. 



Tags Jerusalem Naftali Bennett environment fire climate climate change Tamar Zandberg firefighter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
2

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
3

Are genetic mutations random in humans? Israeli study says no

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by