The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA’s Abbas, Hamas’ Haniyeh meet for first time in nearly six years

Abbas and Haniyeh’s last meeting took place in Qatar in 2016, when the two sides met to discuss reconciliation between Hamas and the PA (Fatah).

By BEN ZION GAD
Published: JULY 6, 2022 04:46
Hamas deputy political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh (R) and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Hamas deputy political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh (R) and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was photographed shaking hands with rival Ismail Haniyeh at Algeria’s Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday in what is their first documented meeting since 2016.

Abbas and Haniyeh were both guests of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the celebration of Algeria’s 60th anniversary. While they sat separately during the ceremony, they were photographed together shaking hands in a photo with the Algerian President.

Algerian television called the meeting "historic," noting that it took place after years of tension between the parties. Additional representatives from the Palestinian Authority and Hamas attended the meeting, but it was not stated what the parties discussed.

A tumultuous relationship

Abbas and Haniyeh’s last meeting took place in Qatar in 2016, when the two sides met to discuss reconciliation between Hamas and the PA (Fatah). Abbas’ PA administers the West Bank region, while Hamas governs over the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas have been in direct opposition since Hamas’ takeover of Gaza amid their 2006 election win. While the PA is more directly involved in cooperation with Israel in regards to security, commerce and other common interests, Hamas aims to overthrow the “Zionist regime” and thus does not directly engage with or recognize the State of Israel. 

Last year, Abbas indefinitely postponed elections in the West Bank – the first that was set to take place since Hamas won the 2006 election. Abbas said the election, which has yet to be rescheduled, is on hold until Israel allows the vote to take place in Jerusalem – though critics have accused Abbas of refusing to relinquish his position of power.



Tags Fatah Hamas Ismail Haniyeh Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority fatah hamas reconciliation Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
3

Ben & Jerry's cancels plan to stop sales in Israel

An ice cream assembly line at the Ben & Jerry's factory near Kiryat Malachi, July 2021
4

Scientists keeping an eye on new COVID variant BA.2.75

SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 (illustrative).
5

Violence breaks out at Western Wall after boy blows nose on Siddur page

Pieces of siddurim printed by the Conservative movement and torn by haredi protestors.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by