Gantz: War with Iran is last resort, hope there will be US support

Benny Gantz spoke at the Aspen Security Forum and was interviewed by The Atlantic's Editor-in-Chief Jeffry Goldberg.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JULY 22, 2022 01:29

Updated: JULY 22, 2022 01:32
Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Aspen. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Aspen.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

War against Iran should only be a matter of last resort, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Thursday, adding that he hoped the United States would support such a step if necessary.

"Should we jump to a war at the first opportunity we have, no," Gantz said at the Aspen Security Forum, doing a public interview by The Atlantic's Editor-in-Chief Jeffry Goldberg. The interview focuses on regional issues, including the Abraham Accords and Iran.

Goldberg had asked him if Israel was "prepared to confront Iran alone."

Last case resort

"Should be able to conduct military operations to prevent it [a nuclear Iran] if needed, the answer is 'yes.' Are we building the ability [for war], 'yes.' Should we use it as a last case, yes, and I hope that we will get US support," Gantz said.

When it came to halting a nuclear Iran the world and the region should stop it, Gantz said.

"We as the Israeli government, as leaders of the Jewish country have a historical responsibility to make sure that this [a nuclear] doesn't happen," Gantz said.

Israel is uniquely threatened by Iran, but the larger region has also felt the impact of that danger, Gantz said, adding that the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were suffering more than Israel from Tehran's actions.

Gantz reflected on the way that the Abraham Accords under whose rubric Israeli normalized ties with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, had also allowed for a united front on many issues including against Iran.

“The Abraham Accords enables us to expand our relations [with regional partners]  in security aspects, in business to business [frameworks], organizations to organizations, and people to people. 

"And of course, we are creating a regional architecture for defense," Gantz said.

There is a united front on maintaining freedom of navigation and trade as well as on aerial and cyber defense, Gantz said. 

"Since the signing of the Abraham Accords, Israel has participated in hundreds of meetings and discussions with regional partners and participated in at least 10 multinational exercises," he added.

"Since the signing of the Accords, there have been hundreds of meetings and discussions with regional partners, and Israel has participated in at least 10 multinational exercises with regional partners," Gantz said.

The shift in which the United States placed Israel in its regional CENTCOM group also helped strengthen a strategic umbrella under which the Jewish state can operate, Gantz said.



