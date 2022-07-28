The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Pro-Iranian groups, mass protests erode Iraq's stability - analysis

Iraq has no government and the country is teetering on the brink of chaos.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 28, 2022 15:37

Updated: JULY 28, 2022 15:38
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr climb the blast walls surrounding Baghdad's highly fortified Green Zone during protest against corruption in Baghdad, Iraq on July 27, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr climb the blast walls surrounding Baghdad's highly fortified Green Zone during protest against corruption in Baghdad, Iraq on July 27, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

Protesters stormed Iraq’s parliament this week. It’s not the first time protesters have entered the Green Zone in Baghdad where the parliament is located, but the images coming out of Wednesday evening’s event have been jarring.

The protesters back Muqtada al-Sadr and are angry that the pro-Iran parties in Iraq have backed Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as a candidate for prime minister. Nouri al-Maliki, the head of the pro-Iran State of Law party, was shown walking around with an AK-47 and an M-16 during the night's disturbances. 

Part of a cycle

The protests in Iraq are part of a cycle. Iraq has no government and the country is teetering on the brink of chaos. In northern Iraq, Turkish forces have been shelling civilians and killing a number of tourists recently. However, Iraq can’t assert its authority to get Ankara to withdraw its forces because Baghdad is in disorder. Turkey claims to be “fighting terrorists” in Iraq, but the killing of tourists raises questions about whether Ankara feels increased impunity to attack Iraq. 

Meanwhile, there have been a number of rocket attacks. Rockets were fired from west of Kirkuk near a town called Qara Hanjir targeting the Khor Mor gas field on Tuesday. The gas field is operated by the UAE’s Dana Gas. That attack on the gas field, which is in the autonomous Kurdistan region, appears to be from pro-Iran militias using what appear to be 122mm rockets. A Kia truck with simple rocket launchers attached to the back was found on Wednesday night.

Other rockets targeted the Turkish consulate in Mosul this week. That attack appears to be a response to Ankara’s killing of the tourists. Iraq has complained to the UN about the attacks by Ankara. The rocket attack may have been carried out by pro-Iran militias or pro-Iran militias working with anti-Turkish groups that operate in the Nineveh plains. Turkey’s nearby base at Bashiqa has been targeted numerous times in similar rocket attacks from Nineveh plains over the last year. 

Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption inside the parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq on July 27, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI) Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption inside the parliament building in Baghdad, Iraq on July 27, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

The rocket attacks and the protests in Baghdad, coupled with Turkey’s continued operations in Iraq, all erode the country’s stability.

Will ISIS exploit lack of stability in Baghdad?

It is unclear if extremist groups like ISIS will exploit this.

What is clear is that pro-Iran militias, former Iraqi leaders like Nouri al-Maliki and Turkey will all exploit the weakness of Iraq to settle scores.

This comes as the Kurdistan region is still trying to negotiate with Baghdad over oil revenues and energy disputes. The Kurdistan region is more wealthy and stable than the rest of Iraq.

However, Turkey’s ongoing operations, and Iran’s recent claims to have arrested members of the Komala Kurdish group point to the fact that the Kurdistan region is very much in the cross hairs of regional powers.  



Tags Iran Iraq Turkey protests baghdad ISIS Middle East kurdistan Iraqi protesters
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

CRISPR gene editing may cause permanent damage - study

Chromosome segregation In dividing cells. Cell cytoskeleton is depicted in red, DNA is depicted in blue and a protein that marks dividing cells is depicted in green.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by