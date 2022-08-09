The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Counterterrorism Unit dog killed in Nablus clashes

Zili the dog was nine years old and had taken part in hundreds of Counterterrorism Unit operations.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 9, 2022 14:31
Zili, the Counterterrorism Unit dog that was killed in Nablus on August 9. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Zili, the Counterterrorism Unit dog that was killed in Nablus on August 9.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Counterterrorism Unit dog Zili was killed in Nablus on Tuesday during a conflict between the unit and Palestinians in which terrorist Ibrahim Nabulsi was killed.

"Unfortunately, during activity in Nablus, nine-year-old Zili was killed, a four-legged real fighter," said Chief of Israel Police Kobi Shabtai. "In 2019, Zili entered a multi-story building in Ramallah and found and overpowered the terrorist who killed Ori Ansbacher until the Counterterrorism Unit arrived to arrest him."

"Zili took part in hundreds of Counterterrorism Unit operations in the past few years, and this morning, it seems like he saved the lives of soldiers."

Chief of Israel Police Kobi Shabtai

Shabtai added that the aim of the soldiers had been to arrest the suspects and take them in for questioning, but they were forced to use extreme forces when the suspects resisted and shot at the soldiers.

"Whoever resists and risks the lives of police officers and soldiers will get a determined strong response from the forces of Israel Police," he said.

A Palestinian militant takes part in the funeral of two Palestinian gunmen who were killed by IDF in a gun battle during a raid, in Nablus in the West Bank July 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA) A Palestinian militant takes part in the funeral of two Palestinian gunmen who were killed by IDF in a gun battle during a raid, in Nablus in the West Bank July 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

What happened in Nablus?

The head of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Nablus, Ibrahim Nabulsi, was said to have been killed in an IDF operation in the West Bank city on Tuesday. 

Israeli special forces, from the police's elite Yamam counter-terror unit and the IDF's undercover Duvdevan Unit, entered Nablus early Tuesday morning and surrounded Nabulsi's home. Nabulsi had been wanted by the IDF for years and was said to have been responsible for a number of terrorist attacks in the West Bank, including shooting attacks against military positions in the area and against Joseph's Tomb which is located on the outskirts of Nablus.



Tags Israel Police Nablus dogs counterterrorism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

LIVE BLOG: Biden welcomes ceasefire, calls for investigation of civilian casualties

A picture shows rockets being fired by Islamic Jihad toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, on August 6, 2022
3

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
4

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
5

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by