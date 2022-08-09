Counterterrorism Unit dog killed in Nablus clashes

Counterterrorism Unit dog Zili was killed in Nablus on Tuesday during a conflict between the unit and Palestinians in which terrorist Ibrahim Nabulsi was killed.

"Unfortunately, during activity in Nablus, nine-year-old Zili was killed, a four-legged real fighter," said Chief of Israel Police Kobi Shabtai. "In 2019, Zili entered a multi-story building in Ramallah and found and overpowered the terrorist who killed Ori Ansbacher until the Counterterrorism Unit arrived to arrest him."

"Zili took part in hundreds of Counterterrorism Unit operations in the past few years, and this morning, it seems like he saved the lives of soldiers." Chief of Israel Police Kobi Shabtai

Shabtai added that the aim of the soldiers had been to arrest the suspects and take them in for questioning, but they were forced to use extreme forces when the suspects resisted and shot at the soldiers.

"Whoever resists and risks the lives of police officers and soldiers will get a determined strong response from the forces of Israel Police," he said.

A Palestinian militant takes part in the funeral of two Palestinian gunmen who were killed by IDF in a gun battle during a raid, in Nablus in the West Bank July 24, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

What happened in Nablus?

The head of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades in Nablus, Ibrahim Nabulsi, was said to have been killed in an IDF operation in the West Bank city on Tuesday.

Israeli special forces, from the police's elite Yamam counter-terror unit and the IDF's undercover Duvdevan Unit, entered Nablus early Tuesday morning and surrounded Nabulsi's home. Nabulsi had been wanted by the IDF for years and was said to have been responsible for a number of terrorist attacks in the West Bank, including shooting attacks against military positions in the area and against Joseph's Tomb which is located on the outskirts of Nablus.