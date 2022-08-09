Firefight breaks out between IDF and Palestinians in Nablus

A firefight broke out between IDF soldiers and Palestinians in Nablus on Tuesday morning, according to Palestinian media.

According to reports, three Palestinians were injured during the exchange of fire during the arrest of a wanted person whose identity has yet to be confirmed.

The clashes in Nablus follow a weekend of IDF operations against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip in Operation Breaking Dawn, during which, close to 1,000 rockets were fired from the strip toward Israel.

A week ago, Israeli forces arrested Bassem al-Saadi, leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, from his home in Jenin.

This is a developing story.