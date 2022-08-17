Israel’s Civil Administration has issued a building permit to the Palestinian Water Authority to build a trunk line, which will be used to transport treated wastewater for agricultural use from the Al Bireh Treatment Plan, near Ramallah, to Palestinian farmers in the Jericho Valley.

The 30-kilometer pipeline will carry 2.5 – 3.5 million cubic meters a year of much-needed high-quality agricultural water to farmers in the Jordan Valley – a welcome change, as the Al Bireh wastewater treatment plant has poured roughly 3 million cubic meters of high-quality treated water that is often contaminated with raw sewage from a different source.

Due to the existing water transfer and treatment infrastructure in the Jordan Valley gradually deteriorating and the rising impact of climate change, discussions on how to effectively transfer safer water to the Jordan Valley were ongoing for years.

"The treated wastewater and the un-treated wastewater are affecting the nature reserve, polluting the springs and preventing visitors from enjoying the reserve,” says Ilan Cohen, Manager of the Nahal Prat (Wadi Qelt) Nature Reserve. “Diverting the water in a pipeline will resolve the problem and save the nature reserve."

Nahal Prat 370 (credit: Courtesy)

Prior obstacles

The successful negotiation between the Israeli Civil Administration and the Palestinian Water Authority was facilitated by the Arava Institute – a leading academic and research institution in Israel that advances cross-border environmental cooperation amid stark political conflict.

While the Palestinian Water Authority and the Israeli Civil Administration previously disagreed over the Israeli military maintaining control over a route of a proposed pipeline through area C of the West Bank, the Arava Institute and its Palestinian partner which included numerous field trips into the West Bank to view possible routes.

Further, the Arava Institute hired Palestinian water consultants, and engaged a Palestinian engineering firm to create detailed building plans. After four years of meetings, field studies, reports, and designs, final plans were submitted and approved, and the building permit was issued last week.

“What we had to do is use research and facts to build trust between two parties who were not initially willing to listen to each other,” says Amr Awadallah, a supporter of the Arava Institute. “The resulting cooperation is groundbreaking, and it shows how applied environmental diplomacy can solve some of the most universal climate change issues that impact everyone regardless of geography or nationality.”

"Water is a precious resource. However, it’s not as rare a resource as trust. Grounded in relationships and trust, this work demonstrates that regional cooperation is possible and, in fact, necessary to address environmental challenges, which grow with the impact of climate change. Agreements such as this will support the sustainability of the region and ensure these farmers do not become climate refugees," Dr. Tareq Abu Hamed, Executive Director of the Arava Institute, declared.