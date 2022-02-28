The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Depriving water from Palestinians is Israel's own degradation - opinion

For whom and for what are IDF soldiers fighting? Is this the way Benny Gantz wants to see IDF soldiers behaving?

By TULY FLINT
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 21:07

Updated: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 21:51
A PALESTINIAN protests against cutting the water supply to Palestinian villages in the South Hebron Hills, in October (photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
A PALESTINIAN protests against cutting the water supply to Palestinian villages in the South Hebron Hills, in October
(photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

The officer’s knee was pressing on my neck. It was hard to breathe because of the knee and the dust in my eyes and nose. I couldn’t find the glasses I dropped; I hoped they weren’t broken. Gas and shock grenades blasted overhead, and the air had the smell of tear gas. Soldiers, settlers, Palestinians and peace activists were shouting in Hebrew and in Arabic. I couldn’t locate my friends from Combatants for Peace, it was clear to me that they are under attack together with the Palestinians. But I could recognize my surroundings well, even without my glasses.

I had first arrived here as a battalion commander in the Golani Brigade. I kept coming here in reserve duty, as well and when I became commander of the Alexandroni battalion, we operated here as well. I remember every channel and hill, and I knew what was going on there. Yet, I was shocked by the events that occurred on September 17.

During extreme events, time has a special, different quality. Sometimes it stretches out and every second seems like an hour, and sometimes it condenses, and many events seem to occur at the blink of an eye. For me, at this moment, time had stopped. I couldn’t believe that our own forces were attacking us, that an officer in the military was strangling me. This is the army that I had devoted years of my life to, in which I fought and commanded. The army that I believed served the purpose of defense and operates under certain values, was operating in a way that contradicts everything upon which we were brought up to believe.

The reader must surely be thinking “What did you do there?” or perhaps, even “If the army arrested you and your friends – you probably did something wrong”. I too would like to trust the State, the military and the police to be doing the right things for the right reasons. Sadly, in this case, there is no one to trust. Let’s look at the facts. The state of Israel has controlled the West Bank since 1967. Right after the war, Israel took control of all the water sources in the West Bank. In 1995, the Oslo agreements established that Israel will get 80% of the water supply and the Palestinians will get 20%. The Palestinians in the Palestinian Authority area are not able to pump enough, not even the allowed amount. And in the territories under Israel’s full control (Area C), Palestinians are forbidden to store or collect rain water, to lay pipes or to renovate wells.

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022. (credit: Munich Security Conference) Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen addressing a townhall in Munich, Germany, on February 20, 2022. (credit: Munich Security Conference)

The result is clear. Let’s take for example the South Hebron Hills. The settlers at the Havat Avigail settlement get 240 liters of water per day, in addition to water for irrigation. The Palestinians in the nearby villages that are connected to the Israeli grid get 90 liters of water a day, while the Palestinians that aren’t get nothing. Now, I can explain what my friends and I did there that day. We brought water to the Palestinians that are under Israeli control, that our country doesn’t provide with water. This is why we got arrested by our army.

When the officer’s knee came down off my neck, I found my glasses, was lifted off the ground and got handcuffed right away. Alongside six of my friends, we waited for hours under the hot sun, while the soldiers tried to convince the police to arrest us. The police obviously refused since we didn’t commit any crime, yet we were still blindfolded and driven to the Hebron police station. Only when we arrived were we released. They probably realized we didn’t commit any crime. Perhaps we did the right thing.

Our activities in the South Hebron Hills and in the Jordan Valley may have brought some of this injustice to public awareness, but for the Palestinians residents nothing has changed. Even now, they are not connected to the water grid and are forced to buy water at high prices, transported by tankers. Their access to springs or wells of water that were being used by their communities for many years are now prevented or limited by the army and the settlers.

MK Benny Gantz, I am calling on you to pay attention to the reality on the ground and witness what your army and other security forces under your command are being asked to do. For whom and for what are they fighting? Is this the way you want to see IDF soldiers behaving? I am calling on you to come to Hebron Hills, to the Jordan Valley, to the Kane River and see the theft that is being committed in your name by the army that you, as the minister of defense, are responsible for. Give residents who live under the army’s control access to water. Stop the injustice that is taking place every single day by the forces you command.

The writer is a reserve-duty lieutenant colonel of the Israeli army and is the Israeli general coordinator of Combatants for Peace, a movement of Palestinians and Israelis who take action together through creative nonviolence to end the occupation and promote peace.



Tags Benny Gantz IDF Palestinians West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by