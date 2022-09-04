The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Why is Syria being placed in the spotlight this week? - analysis

Iran's movements in Syria and the movement of Iran's weapons draws attention to the Syria and Russian and Iranian activity within it.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 09:46

Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 09:47
Hezbollah and Syrian flags flutter on a military vehicle in Western Qalamoun, Syria August 28, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)
Hezbollah and Syrian flags flutter on a military vehicle in Western Qalamoun, Syria August 28, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI)

In the previous two weeks, Syria has been in the spotlight because of Iran’s moves in the region. This includes Iranian threats to US forces in eastern Syria and Iran’s attempts to continue entrenching in Syria.

Iran stations weapons in Syria as well as moving them through to Hezbollah and works with militant and terrorist groups in Syria.

Syria is also divided between zones that are controlled by the US and zones that are controlled by Turkey as well as areas dominated by Russia, Iran and the Syrian regime. This makes the country incredibly complex.  

While Syria’s complexity and division is not new, it does appear to have been in focus in the last weeks. Will that continue to mean the country is somehow “in play” between the various countries that compete within Syria?

Alleged Israeli airstrikes in Syria

A satellite image of the Aleppo Airport runway. (credit: IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL) A satellite image of the Aleppo Airport runway. (credit: IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL)

Last week Syria alleged Israel carried out airstrikes in Aleppo and Damascus airports, a claim that was repeated by Iranian media.

A report by ImageSat International (ISI) noted that Aleppo International Airport was damaged in an airstrike on August 31. The same report said that the airport had been repaired and had “probably returned to service” which indicates the Syrian regime may want to enable Iran to continue to move weapons via Syria.  

At the same time, the UK-based Asharq al-Awsat reported that Russia had called on Iran to withdraw from areas in central and western Syria. “Russia’s demand was made during a meeting that included three Russian officers and their Iranian counterparts at the Hama Military Airport in central Syria on Wednesday. ‘Russian officers informed the Iranian side of the need to evacuate Iranian military headquarters near the site of Regiment 49, which belongs to the Syrian regime forces,’ a source told Asharq Al-Awsat. The Regiment 49 site is one of the most important military sites in western Hama because it houses long-range S-200 missiles and other Russian-made military equipment,” the report said. 

“Russia’s demand was made during a meeting that included three Russian officers and their Iranian counterparts at the Hama Military Airport in central Syria on Wednesday."

Asharq al-Awsat

This means that a source or sources could be spreading an inaccurate story or misinformation. Would someone want the world to know that Russia is trying to get Iran to leave certain areas?

This might benefit Russia and the Syrian regime and it might provide cover for Iran. It could also be a way to indicate the Syrian regime and Iran are concerned about Iran’s role. Overall the point of the report is that it tells us that either there is daylight between Iran and Russia or someone wants us to believe there is.

Either way, this is important. In the past, reports have claimed that Russia was displeased with Iran’s build-up in Syria. Also, there were reports that the Syrian regime was concerned about Iran attacking US forces in places like Tanf. The reason the regime is concerned is that it brings down airstrikes in Syria that can endanger regime members. But there is also no evidence that Russia and the regime really do anything to curtail Iran’s role. Iran, Russia and the Syrian regime are allies.  

Another report at UK-based SOHR claimed that Hezbollah was concerned about Israeli attacks in Syria and had brought forces to Mahin, east of Homs. Again, this can be real information or it could be someone wanting to point this information out for certain reasons, drawing attention to this area. Back in late August Asharq al-Awsat had also reported “Iranian militias and Syrian regime security forces have cordoned off military sites used by the militias in western Hama and central Syria after they were targeted by Israeli raids on Thursday.” 

These reports paint a picture of Syria in flux and a potential struggle between Iran’s agenda and other agendas in Syria. This week and subsequent weeks could prove crucial in whether Iran continues to escalate its role.  



Tags Iran Syria United States Russia Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by