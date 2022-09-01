The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Syrian FM says Israel 'playing with fire' after overnight strikes

The strikes resulted in material damage only, according to state news agency SANA, which said Syria's air defenses shot down a number of Israeli missiles around the capital.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 18:44
View of the border fence between Israel and Syria, in the Golan Heights, Northern Israel, on July 22, 2022. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Syria's foreign minister said on Thursday that Israel was "playing with fire" following Israeli strikes near Damascus and on Aleppo's international airport the previous evening.

The strikes resulted in material damage only, according to state news agency SANA, which said Syria's air defenses shot down a number of Israeli missiles around the capital.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

"Syria will not remain silent regarding the repeated Israeli attacks and the Israelis will pay the price sooner or later."

Syria's top diplomat Faisal al-Meqdad 

In comments reported by SANA on Thursday, Syria's top diplomat Faisal al-Meqdad said Israel was threatening regional security.

A view shows a damaged house in Umm al-Keif village, near Tal Tamer, in northeastern Syria, June 10, 2022. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS) A view shows a damaged house in Umm al-Keif village, near Tal Tamer, in northeastern Syria, June 10, 2022. (credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Playing with fire

"Israel is playing with fire and is putting the regional military and security situations at risk of an explosion," the agency reported him as saying.

"Syria will not remain silent regarding the repeated Israeli attacks and the Israelis will pay the price sooner or later."

Israel has staged numerous strikes in Syria in recent years, mainly targeting alleged weapons convoys or stores belonging to allied fighters from Iran.

In June, Syria blamed Israel for aerial attacks on its main international airport in Damascus that put the site out of commission for several weeks.

Israeli defense officials say the civilian airport has been used regularly by Iran to transport weapons and militias.



Tags Syria military intervention in syria syria bombing Syria Israel Military
