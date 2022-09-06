The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran report accuses US, and Kurds of enabling Israeli strikes in Syria - analysis

Israel allegedly struck multiple targets in Syria for the second time in a week.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 22:45

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 22:46
Smoke rises from shelling on the road to Aleppo international airport. (photo credit: REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah)
Smoke rises from shelling on the road to Aleppo international airport.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah)

Iranian media reported on airstrikes in Aleppo on Tuesday evening. In an escalation of rhetoric against Israel and the United States, Iran’s pro-regime Tasnim News, which is considered close to the IRGC, said that the aircraft flew over eastern Syria to carry out the attacks. 

The Tasnim report, which came soon after news of the airstrikes was announced in Syria, claimed that “based on the received information, in the attack on Aleppo airport, the airspace of the east of the Euphrates was used. The airspace of this area - which is under the control of the Kurds of the SDF - is under the control of the American coalition, and Zionist fighters must use Jordanian airspace to enter it.” 

The importance of this claim is that it points an accusing finger not only at the US but also at the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. Iran has used proxies in Syria to attack US bases in Syria in the past, including the US base at Tanf near the Jordanian border, and also US bases near the Euphrates. This area of the Euphrates river valley includes many Iranian bases on the western side of the river.

Why is this area significant to Iran?

Iran uses this area to traffic influence and weapons from Iraq via Albukamal to Deir Ezzor and T-4 base. Then Iran moves the weapons toward Hama and Aleppo and also Damascus and the area of the Golan or Lebanon. This is a corridor for Iran. As the Russian war in Ukraine drags on Iran has set its sights on increasing its role in some areas of Syria, including northern Syria. 

Illustrative image of an airstrike. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)Illustrative image of an airstrike. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

In the last week, there have been two rounds of airstrikes on the Aleppo area, and also over the last month, there have been incidents near Hama as well. The Syrian regime and Iranian media have blamed Israel for the recent strikes.

Iran also used proxies in Iraq to fly drones to target US bases in mid-August. The US carried out two rounds of airstrikes in response, however, Iran has carried out numerous attacks on US facilities in Iraq and Syria over the last two years. Iran often uses militia and terrorist proxies. In the last year, Iran has also signaled that it is targeting US forces in retaliation for Israeli airstrikes. Iran has also increased attacks on northern Iraq, claiming to target “Mossad” in June 2022 near Erbil. In March 2022 Iran carried out a missile attack on Erbil, and Reuters reported the attack was linked to Iran’s claims about an Israeli gas deal. 

In November 2021, the New York Times reported that an Iranian proxy attack on Tanf was an Iranian response to Israel. Some reports also indicated that Syria asked Iran to stop attacking US forces in Syria. Ynet reported last October that “the attack on American al-Tanf base in Syria indicates an uptick in Iran's Quds Force's actions in the region, and is perhaps also intended to pressure Washington, on a potential return to the 2015 nuclear deal.” 

Iranian media accusing the US and US-backed forces in eastern Syria of enabling the attacks on Tuesday could create an excuse for Iran and its proxies to retaliate. Overall the messaging is also designed to slam Kurdish forces and perhaps open the way for Russia and Iran; who work together on some issues; to back a new Turkish operation in Tal Rifat near Aleppo.  



Tags Israel Iran Syria airstrikes
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by