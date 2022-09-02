Aleppo runway repaired just days after alleged Israeli strike

The runway at Aleppo’s International Airport has been repaired and likely returned to service, just days after it was targeted in an alleged Israeli airstrike read a new assessment by Israeli intelligence firm ImageSat International (ISI).

Syria accused Israel of carrying out airstrikes against Aleppo International Airport followed by another at Damascus International Airport on Wednesday night. The VOR (radio navigation system) south of the runway was also damaged in the strike. The system is used to help aircraft stay on course as it comes in for landing.

According to ISI, the attack against the airports was aimed at preventing an Iranian Antonov AN-74 cargo plane from landing. The plane was flown by Yas Air, a company sanctioned by the US Treasury Department for transporting weapons for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The airport’s runway, VOR and nearby warehouses were struck by at least four missiles.

On Thursday Syria’s Civil Aviation Authority said in a notice to pilots that the airport was closed for maintenance work, without mentioning the strike.

A satellite image of the Aleppo Airport runway. (credit: IMAGESAT INTERNATIONAL)

Israel accused of multiple airstrikes in Syria

Israel has been accused of striking Syrian airports numerous times as part of its war-between-wars campaign aimed at preventing Iranian entrenchment in the country as well as stopping Hezbollah from obtaining weaponry from the Islamic Republic.

Jerusalem claims that Iranian flights, both civilian and military, carry weapons systems for Hezbollah.

Alleged Israeli strikes in June temporarily shut down Damascus International Airport after both the military and civilian runways were destroyed.

Israel has ramped up its campaign and between May to July carried out a double-digit amount of strikes throughout the Middle East as part of the war-between-wars campaign.

Not only have the strikes in Syria destroyed an immeasurable amount of advanced and strategic weaponry, but Iran’s air, land, and sea corridors also didn’t function for 70 percent of 2021 due to operations.

The Israel Air Force has also struck a military site at Masyaf in northwestern Syria numerous times, the latest being on August 25th. According to ISI, the strike targeted numerous buildings-completely destroying some of them.

There have been repeated airstrikes in the Masyaf area which is thought to be used by Iran as a base for their militia forces. The area is also where Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center (SSRC), known also by its French name Centre D'Etudes et de Recherches Scientifiques (CERS) is located.

“This was another attack on the same area that had been attacked before, in order to stop the production of missiles and destroy missile depots,” ISI said.