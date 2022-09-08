The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran claims that it has new artificial intelligence capabilities

The new claim, which said Iran had "defeated the enemy at a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers with AI," didn't specify exactly what "artificial intelligence" had been used or how.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 02:08

Updated: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 02:12
Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Aerospace force (photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps elite Aerospace force
(photo credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Iran’s Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the IRGC’s Aerospace Force, has claimed that Iran has new capabilities in its technological innovation. Iran has already increased abilities in space, as well as missiles and drones; and cyber. Hajizadeh spotlighted the importance of Iranian universities in creating a pipeline of expertise for the IRGC and Iranian military forces.  

 

Hajizadeh said in a speech this week that “we have achieved good successes in the fields of university and defense cooperation, and we can safely say that if we have gone from being an importer of barbed wire to an exporter of technology and by crossing the borders of knowledge, we have defeated the enemy at a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers with artificial intelligence.” The new claim didn’t specify exactly what “artificial intelligence” had been used or how it had used it to “defeat” an enemy.  

 

Iran’s IRGC is trying to increase the indigenous capabilities of Iran. It doesn’t want to rely on others for technology. It wants to export technology, such as drones, to places like Russia. According to Iran’s Tasnim News the aerospace leader also answered questions during his talk.  

IRGC air-defense system (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY) IRGC air-defense system (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY)

“We have achieved good successes in the fields of university and defense cooperation, and we can safely say that if we have gone from being an importer of barbed wire to an exporter of technology and by crossing the borders of knowledge, we have defeated the enemy at a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers with artificial intelligence.”

Iran’s Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh

“Considering the realities of today's world and the future horizon, we are committed to do space work and research, and this is one of the components of the power of every country, which has consequences in various fields of agriculture, flood control,” he said. 

 'Seeking an alliance with the US'

He also discussed the importance of Iran’s investment in new radars. He said that Iran has suffered under sanctions for many years but noted that Iran has overcome these difficulties. “In pursuing the strategy of active resistance, we hit the enemy hard and the balance of the region has changed so that until recent years some regimes in the region were seeking an alliance with the US,” he said. He also said that these countries have been working with the “Zionist regime” towards an “offensive approach towards Iran” but that recently these countries “have changed their approach from offensive to defensive.” Iran notes that “maximum pressure” has failed.  

 

The report about the achievements of the IRGC Aerospace force dovetail with other Iranian reports. Iranian reports note that international inspectors have said Iran’s uranium reserve is 19 times the limit set by the 2015 Iran deal. Iran’s foreign ministry has said Iran is not violating ‘red lines” of the nuclear issue. Iran is also seeking to improve relations with Latin American countries, according to Iranian government media. The country has improved its air defenses and announced a new ship and is conducting drills with its ground forces this week. Iran is also basking in the limelight after harassing two US naval drones in the Persian Gulf.  



