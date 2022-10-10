The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian boy dies two weeks after getting shot during IDF West Bank raid

Mahmoud Samoudi, 12, was shot in the abdomen during an Israeli operation in Jenin on Sept. 28.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 10, 2022 22:19

Updated: OCTOBER 10, 2022 22:26
Mourners attend the funeral of Mahmoud Samoudi, 12, who died of a wound he sustained during an Israeli raid in Jenin, West Bank, October 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
Mourners attend the funeral of Mahmoud Samoudi, 12, who died of a wound he sustained during an Israeli raid in Jenin, West Bank, October 10, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy died on Monday after being shot during an Israeli forces raid in the West Bank in late September, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Mahmoud Samoudi was shot in the abdomen during an Israeli operation in Jenin on Sept. 28 that killed four Palestinian gunmen and wounded some 40 Palestinians.

On Monday, men carried his body, draped with a Palestinian flag, along a funeral procession route lined with mourners.

The IDF said its forces exchanged fire with gunmen after riots developed during its operation in the area, and that the circumstances of the boy's death were being examined.

People carry the body of Mahmoud Samoudi, 12, who died of a wound he sustained during an Israeli raid in Jenin, during his funeral in the West Bank, October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)People carry the body of Mahmoud Samoudi, 12, who died of a wound he sustained during an Israeli raid in Jenin, during his funeral in the West Bank, October 10, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Over 100 Palestinians killed in West Bank this year

The near-daily raids are part of Operation Break the Wave aimed at preventing terror attacks carried out in the West Bank and in Israeli cities.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, has condemned the raids, which it has described as "crimes" against Palestinians.

On Monday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said it sent a letter to the United Nations secretary general calling on the organization to provide special protection for Palestinian children. 



