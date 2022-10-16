Fatah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad join forces to fight against IDF

The death of two Palestinians during clashes with IDF troops in the Jenin Refugee Camp last Friday underscores the growing cooperation between the armed groups of the ruling Fatah faction and the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

The two groups have in recent months increased their cooperation not only in Jenin, but also in Nablus.

One of the Palestinian gunmen, Mateen Dabaya, 20, was identified as a member of PIJ’s armed wing, Al-Quds Brigades. The second gunman, Abdullah Abu al-Teen, 42, was a senior member of the armed wing of Fatah, Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

Dabaya and Abu al-Teen were among scores of gunmen who took to the streets to confront the soldiers in the camp.

Officials from the two groups said that their men were “martyred” while fighting shoulder-to-shoulder against the soldiers.

Palestinian gunmen and mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Islamic Jihad activist Matin dabaya, who was killed during clashes with Israeli forces, during his funeral in Jenin, in the West Bank, October 14, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The cooperation between the armed groups is taking place despite the political differences between them.

PIJ is staunchly opposed to any peace process with Israel and has repeatedly called on the Palestinian Authority, which is dominated by Fatah loyalists, to halt all forms of cooperation and normalization with Israel, including security coordination. PIJ has also condemned the PA for arresting some of its men in the West Bank.

Last July, the two groups said they also fought together against IDF soldiers during a military operation in the Old City of Nablus.

Palestinians clash with Israeli forces following the funeral of Palestinian Osama Adawy, 18, who was killed by Israeli troops during clashes on Wednesday, in Al Aroub camp in the West Bank, October 13, 2022. (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

Two senior militants, Mohammed al-Azizi and Abdel Rahman Suboh, were killed during the clashes. The two were among the founders of the Lions’ Den armed group, which has claimed responsibility for a series of shooting attacks against soldiers and settlers in the Nablus area.

Last month, the Al-Quds Brigades and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades held a joint rally in memory of Hamad Abu Jildeh, 24, who was also killed during an armed clash with IDF soldiers in Jenin Refugee Camp. Abu Jildeh was a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

Palestinian sources said that the cooperation between the two groups increased over the past year, first in Jenin and later in Nablus.

The sources said that the Palestinian security forces are aware of the cooperation in the field between the two groups.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend

According to the sources, some of the Fatah-affiliated gunmen in the two cities have also been cooperating with Hamas members.

Last week, PIJ Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhaleh confirmed that his organization was working together with Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the Wes Bank.

He told the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen TV station that the two groups did not set any preconditions or limits for the collaboration with the Fatah gunmen.

Nakhaleh revealed that the cooperation between the two groups began after the escape of six Palestinian PIJ and Fatah inmates from Gilboa Prison in September 2021. One of the escapees was Zakariya Zubeidi, 45, commander of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin. The others were all members of PIJ.

The cooperation between the two group’s armed wings is not limited to the West Bank. In the Gaza Strip, the two groups joined forces during the last rounds of fighting with the IDF.

A Fatah official in the West Bank pointed out that his group’s gunmen fought shoulder-to-shoulder with PIJ in the Jenin Refugee Camp during the IDF’s 2002 Defensive Shield operation. According to the official, the current collaboration between the two groups in the northern West Bank is the direct result of the IDF’s security crackdown on gunmen belonging to all Palestinian factions.