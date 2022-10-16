The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinian PM: Israel finances election campaigns with Palestinian blood

The Palestinian prime minister's words come amid weeks of escalating tensions in the West Bank between Palestinian militants and Israel's security forces.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
Published: OCTOBER 16, 2022 22:56
Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh during the inauguration of municipals water network projects for villages northeast of Salfit in the West Bank on September 3, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh during the inauguration of municipals water network projects for villages northeast of Salfit in the West Bank on September 3, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

In the shadow of the security escalation in the West Bank and the increased terror attacks, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh visited the Jenin refugee camp on Sunday. 

During his time there, Shtayyeh met with Fathi Hazem, the father of the Dizengoff shooting terrorist, and visited the mourning pavilion that has been erected in honor of the terrorists killed in clashes with the IDF in Jenin on Friday.

Speaking to the mourners, Shtayyeh said that "we know for sure that the occupation does not want peace, and they finance their election campaigns with Palestinian blood every day."

Continuing, Shtayyeh said that "since the beginning of this year, over 170 Palestinians have been killed, and the number of prisoners has reached over 5,600. The world is looking toward the war in Ukraine and is not looking at Palestine at all.

"We say to the families of the martyrs, we are a close alliance until the end of the occupation, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the freedom of the prisoners. The compass of the Palestinian struggle will continue to point towards Jerusalem as our capital."

Palestinian demonstrators clash with IDF and Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 7, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)Palestinian demonstrators clash with IDF and Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 7, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The Palestinian Prime Minister's words come amid weeks of escalating tensions in the West Bank between Palestinian militants and Israel's security forces. Over the weekend, two Palestinian militants were killed in clashes with the IDF in Jenin, one member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and one member of Fatah.

Also over the past week, a number of shooting attacks have been carried out against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians, with the Palestinian Lions' Den militia claiming responsibility for shooting attacks that claimed the lives of Sgt. Noa Lazar and St-Sgt. Ido Baruch.



Tags Fatah Palestinian Islamic Jihad Jenin Palestinians Terrorism West Bank mohammed shtayyeh West Bank Violence
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Israel giving intel on Russia's Iranian drones to Ukraine - report

A drone is launched during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022.
4

Violence erupts in Jerusalem in most violent night in capital in years

Palestinian youth clash with Israeli border police officers in the West Bank city of Hebron, October 12, 2022.
5

Candace Owens defends Kanye West, says tweet about Jews wasn't antisemitic

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by