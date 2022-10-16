In the shadow of the security escalation in the West Bank and the increased terror attacks, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh visited the Jenin refugee camp on Sunday.

During his time there, Shtayyeh met with Fathi Hazem, the father of the Dizengoff shooting terrorist, and visited the mourning pavilion that has been erected in honor of the terrorists killed in clashes with the IDF in Jenin on Friday.

Speaking to the mourners, Shtayyeh said that "we know for sure that the occupation does not want peace, and they finance their election campaigns with Palestinian blood every day."

Continuing, Shtayyeh said that "since the beginning of this year, over 170 Palestinians have been killed, and the number of prisoners has reached over 5,600. The world is looking toward the war in Ukraine and is not looking at Palestine at all.

"We say to the families of the martyrs, we are a close alliance until the end of the occupation, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the freedom of the prisoners. The compass of the Palestinian struggle will continue to point towards Jerusalem as our capital."

Palestinian demonstrators clash with IDF and Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 7, 2022. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

The Palestinian Prime Minister's words come amid weeks of escalating tensions in the West Bank between Palestinian militants and Israel's security forces. Over the weekend, two Palestinian militants were killed in clashes with the IDF in Jenin, one member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and one member of Fatah.

Also over the past week, a number of shooting attacks have been carried out against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians, with the Palestinian Lions' Den militia claiming responsibility for shooting attacks that claimed the lives of Sgt. Noa Lazar and St-Sgt. Ido Baruch.