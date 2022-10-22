The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lebanon agreement will be signed in the coming week -report

Beirut has not yet decided who will be its representative to sign the agreement, and according to "Al-Akhbar," Lebanese President Michel Aoun will make a final decision next Tuesday.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: OCTOBER 22, 2022 15:46
Lawmakers gather in parliament in Beirut, Lebanon October 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)
The signing of the maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon is expected to take place during the coming week, Lebanese newspaper 'Al-Akhbar' reported on Saturday.

Beirut is awaiting the arrival of the American mediator Amos Hochstein on Tuesday or Wednesday, when the general assumption is that the exact date for the signing will be either next Wednesday or Thursday. According to the report, the signing ceremony will take place in the Lebanese town of Nakoura on the border with Israel.

The report also states that the signing will take place in separate rooms, with the Lebanese delegation in one room, and the Israeli delegation in another. The parties will be joined by representatives of the United Nations and the US government, represented by the mediator for the talks Amos Hochstein.

Lebanon is expected to wait for the Israeli signature beforehand, and only after the mediator approves the signing of the agreement, he will transfer it to the Lebanese room where their representatives are expected to sign the document.

Beirut has not yet decided who will be its representative to sign the agreement, and according to "Al-Akhbar," Lebanese President Michel Aoun will make a final decision next Tuesday.

In Israel, the process of approving the agreement is expected to end this Wednesday. At the cabinet meeting that was convened a week and a half ago, the government approved not to vote on the agreement in the Knesset - but only to submit it for consideration by the members of the Knesset.

Lebanon discusses maritime borders

During the developments in the agreement with Israel, President Michel Aoun discussed the drawing of the maritime border between Lebanon and Syria with Syrian President Bashar Assad in recent days, according to Lebanese reports.

The two agreed that Beirut and Damascus will assemble official delegations from the relevant ministries and bodies, and will hold meetings to reach an agreement soon.

In addition, Lebanon also received an official letter from the Cypriot Foreign Ministry, which called on the Lebanese to discuss the maritime border between the countries in light of the expected agreement with Israel, according to Ynet.



Tags Israel Lebanon United Nations Middle East Maritime security
