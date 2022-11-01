How Israel’s elections may impact the Middle East -analysis 

As Israelis go to the polls for the fifth time in four years the region could greet these latest elections with a shrug. After all, more elections will probably come in another year.

However, the current government of Yair Lapid and alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made major strides in the region. Lapid, Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz put a premium on public meetings and outreach around the Middle East; including hosting such important forums at the Negev Summit.

On the other hand, Lapid also rushed into the agreement with Lebanon days before the election. This matters, and on policies from Ukraine to Turkey, there could be shifts after the election that impact the region.

Israel and Turkey

One of the most important shifts in the last year has been Israel’s decision to work with Turkey. After years in which Ankara had bashed Israel, comparing Israel to Nazi Germany and backing Hamas, Turkey sought to change its tone over the last year. This resulted in numerous high level meetings and visits.

The normalization between Ankara and Jerusalem may be only on the surface, because Ankara’s ruling AKP party is the same party as before the reconciliation; but it could also mark a shift the continues after the election.

AFTER SIGNING the Abraham Accords, then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain (left) and UAE display their copies as then-US president Donald Trump looks on, at the White House, September 15, 2020. (credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)

It's clear that with Turkey there was a choice to normalize relations after Benjamin Netanyahu left office. Ankara had increased its extreme rhetoric and anti-Israel behavior during Netanyahu’s ten years in power. This included the launching of the Mavi Marmara flotilla, as well as hosting Hamas leaders and vocal threats to “liberate Al-Aqsa.”

Ankara’s behavior occurred against the backdrop of close Turkey-US relations during the Trump administration and Turkey’s increasing role in Syria. It’s not entirely clear what led to Ankara’s increasing anti-Israel behavior, especially considering the fact that in the early 2000s the countries had managed to continue amicable relations despite the differences between the AKP and Israel. The AKP is rooted in the Muslim Brotherhood and is close to Hamas ideologically; making it naturally hostile to Israel.

During the Netanyahu era there was little chance of reconciliation with Turkey because Netanyahu always believed that Israel had to exude strength in the face of threats and he wasn’t afraid to critique Turkey’s actions.

Today both Ankara and Jerusalem have shifted rhetoric and this has enabled major changes on the political and diplomatic front.

The next government in Israel will have to see if it wants to continue down the same track with Turkey. In addition Ankara may shift tactics and begin bashing Israel again, especially if the far-right triumphs in the elections and Turkey thinks it can get some inroads in the region via bashing Israel.

It's important to note that Turkey wants to assume an “Islamic” leadership role in the region, supplanting Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other historic leading countries. This means that it has often used the anti-Israel bandwagon as a way to achieve attention.

Along with Iran and Qatar, Turkey’s current leadership backs Hamas, and this gives it a direct role in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Ankara also wants to influence issues in Jerusalem, as a “defender of Al-Aqsa.” It has toned down the rhetoric in the last year in order to achieve high level meetings with Gantz and Israel’s President Isaac Herzog; and also to achieve meetings with pro-Israel Jewish organizations in the US.

Ankara wants to use Israel as a conduit to closer ties with Washington. Depending on who triumphs in the elections, Turkey could continue its reconciliation, or use the elections as an excuse to try to inflame tensions and profit off any Israel-Palestinian conflicts that may erupt.

Abraham Accords and Israel's election

The Negev Summit format has been an important symbol of Israel’s work with countries in the region. The attendees at the summits include the United States, Israel, Egypt, UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco. Jordan could attend the next Negev Summit, which is supposed to take place in Morocco in January. However, if the far-right does well in the elections and this leads to greater tensions with the Palestinians, there is a chance this summit could be affected.

During Netanyahu’s years in office there were cold relations with the Kingdom of Jordan. Considering the tensions in the West Bank over the last months, with near-daily clashes; it’s plausible that if the far-right does well in the elections and if Netanyahu returns to power, this will reduce the already shaky public ties with Jordan. This doesn’t necessarily affect security ties, but it could affect the visible participation of countries like Jordan at regional summits alongside Israel.

Key regional partners, such as the UAE and Greece, as well as Bahrain and Cyprus, also will be watching the elections. There is much work for Israel to do in building on ties with these countries. The Abraham Accords and also initiatives such as energy deals with Greece and Cyprus; as well as defense ties, have enabled improving ties between these five states; Israel, Bahrain, UAE, Cyprus and Greece. T

The next government will need to work with all these countries and also assure them that Israel commitment will not shift with each election. It would seem that the current government and previous government of Netanyahu had similar policies in regards to these four countries, but Israel’s reconciliation with Turkey may have raised eyebrows in Athens; and Israel needs to show the Gulf that its policies are consistent and long-term.

Saudi Arabia, the US, and Israel

Another nexus in the region are larger circles that encapsulate Saudi Arabia, Israel, the US and Ukraine.

The Biden administration has had tensions with Saudi Arabia and the current theme in major US media is to be critical of Saudi Arabia. This criticism sometimes includes claims that Riyadh is flirting to closely with Russia; or anger that Saudi Arabia didn’t help lower gas prices in the US. Some of the criticism of Saudi Arabia is driven by more complex issues, such as long-term Qatar-backed influence operations that paint Saudi in a bad light; but other reasons for the breakdown in relations are more systemic: The US-Saudi relationship is changing permanently. Meanwhile over the last half decade there have been increasing reports that Israel-Saudi relations are improving, to the point where normalization could be on the table one day.

The elections in Israel may influence this and may change Riyadh’s calculations. It’s not entirely clear what makes up the formula for normalization in Riyadh; but it is clear that political chaos in Jerusalem certainly can make normalization difficult. For countries in the region where there are no changes in the leadership, such as monarchies, normalizing with a country that has elections several times a year can be difficult.

Iran and Israel

The third circle nexus also includes Iran. Israel’s major adversary in the region is Iran, not because of Israel but because Iran’s regime hates Israel.

The regime has faced protests at home recently and the regime must weigh how to use its nuclear enrichment threats in the future. Netanyahu often made Iran a part of his talking points, but recently as Iran shifts to focus on domestic politics, Israel-Iran tensions appear temporarily reduced. It’s not clear how long this will last. Iran is active in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. Iran also backs Hamas. Tehran in the past has sought to use Israel-Palestinian tensions to benefit; and there is evidence it helped plan the May 2021 conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Ukraine and Israel

On Ukraine there are major questions about whether the next government will be willing to supply Ukraine with defense technology. There has been pressure on Israel to help Ukraine defend against Iranian drones that Russia is using to terrorize Ukrainian civilians. Israel doesn’t want to be perceived as being on the fence regarding Ukraine; because that could hurt ties with the US and the West.

However, Netanyahu often seemed to prefer an Israel that was more focused on ties with the east, such as India, and he had amicable relations with Russia and China. Today the US sees Russia and China as major adversaries and Israel has had to shift away from some ties with those countries.

India, a close partner of Israel, has been neutral on the Ukraine conflict. All of this leaves Israel in a difficult position, since Israel doesn’t want to be a party to the Ukraine conflict, due to Russia’s role in Syria; but Israel doesn’t want to be perceived in Washington as not helping.

Lastly, the elections could affect the Lebanon maritime agreement that Israel just signed. Hezbollah could use the elections to increase tensions. In addition a Netanyahu government could decide to re-visit the recent maritime agreement. Any attempt by Israel to get out of the agreement would give Hezbollah an excuse to increase threats to Israel.

This illustrates how much is at stake in this election and how many countries and groups in the region are watching closely what happens in Jerusalem.