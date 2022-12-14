The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
First-ever kosher supermarket in Gulf opens in Dubai

The store is a seven-minute drive from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 04:37
Rabbi to the United Arab Emirates Levi Duchman at the country's very first kosher Jewish supermarket, RIMON (photo credit: JEWISH COMMUNITY OF THE UAE)
Rabbi to the United Arab Emirates Levi Duchman at the country's very first kosher Jewish supermarket, RIMON
(photo credit: JEWISH COMMUNITY OF THE UAE)

The first-ever kosher supermarket in the Persian Gulf, RIMON, opened in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Monday.

The supermarket is part of an attempt to address increasing demand for kosher, Jewish and Israeli products amid a surge in Jewish travelers to the UAE.

The store, a seven-minute drive from the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world, was founded with the help of the UAE's Jewish community, led by Rabbi Levi Duchman—who founded the Emirates Agency for Kosher Certification and has played a key role in founding Jewish institutions in the UAE for eight years—as well as Sonia and Alec Sellem, who are members of the local Jewish community, and local authorities.

The supermarket measures over 130 square meters and offers produce imported from the US, Europe and Israel, including meat and chicken certified Kosher Mehudar.

The market will offer a kosher food market every Shabbat featuring freshly cooked meals of various cuisines.

The UAE's first kosher supermarket, RIMON (credit: JEWISH COMMUNITY OF THE UAE)The UAE's first kosher supermarket, RIMON (credit: JEWISH COMMUNITY OF THE UAE)

Kosher establishments founded across UAE

“In order to enable residents and visitors full Jewish life here, we have established Jewish institutions and communities, openly celebrate Shabbat, holidays and Simchas – and enjoy quality kosher food, any day and everywhere, across the Emirates.”

UAE Rabbi Levi Duchman

The market joins a number of kosher food establishments such as cafes, restaurants and caterers across the UAE.

The first kosher restaurant in the city, Armani/Kaf, is located at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa, 15 minutes from the Kosher Place, a restaurant run by caterer Treat Kosher.

“Our wonderful community, which keeps growing and prospering here in the UAE, most gratefully continues to benefit from the extraordinary embrace we have received from the Emirates government and local authorities, for over a decade now,” said Duchman. “In order to enable residents and visitors full Jewish life here, we have established Jewish institutions and communities, openly celebrate Shabbat, holidays and Simchas – and enjoy quality kosher food, any day and everywhere, across the Emirates.”

Mark Gordon and David Zev Harris contributed to this report



