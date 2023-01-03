The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Criminals cost Israeli farmers millions in damages in 2022, preliminary data shows

Border Police commander calls for reinforcements to respond to incidents, while HaShomer HaChadash organization indicates 39% of agricultural crimes go unreported.

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 01:42

Updated: JANUARY 3, 2023 01:44
Members of HaShomer HaChadash sit in front of a campfire. (photo credit: Hashomer Hachadash)
Members of HaShomer HaChadash sit in front of a campfire.
(photo credit: Hashomer Hachadash)

Criminals caused millions of dollars in damages to Israeli farmers over the course of 2022, preliminary data from the HaShomer HaChadash organization shows.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

Stolen tractors, entire wheat fields set on fire and theft of crops and produce are just some of the many agricultural crimes plaguing Israel’s farmers.

Overall, there were 186 agricultural crimes reported by HaShomer HaChadash last year, which is slated to publish its latest report in the coming weeks. Of those, 108 filed an official complaint with police. In total, the incidents account for an estimated $3.78 million in damages.

Most of the crimes took place in the Negev, Galilee and Jordan Valley regions.

“In Israel, farmers are suffering from at least $25,000 damage each on average every year,” Yoel Zilberman, founder and CEO of HaShomer HaChadash, told The Media Line. “It means that someone comes and steals what they grow. Many times, it’s ATV trucks and other types of equipment that are getting stolen.”

An Israeli farmer's crops have been set on fire in an agricultural crime. (credit: Hashomer Hachadash) An Israeli farmer's crops have been set on fire in an agricultural crime. (credit: Hashomer Hachadash)

The stated goal of the HaShomer HaChadash organization is to safeguard Israel’s lands and raise awareness about agricultural crime. Beyond a belief in Zionist ideals, Zilberman says that the organization is apolitical and includes Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers from all walks of life among its ranks.

According to Israel’s Border Police and data published by the State Comptroller’s Office in 2017, most agricultural crimes are perpetrated by organized crime groups, with many originating in the Palestinian Authority.

“In many places, the idea is to push the farmer to abandon their land,” Zilberman said. “Some are [doing so] from a mafia point of view, others for nationalistic reasons. It’s something that farmers all over the Negev and Galilee are suffering from.”

HaShomer HaChadash’s 2021 Crime Report, which was published earlier last year, showed that farmers experienced 6.6 criminal incidents each on average over that year. The survey included 412 respondents from all over the country, both Jewish and Arab.

The most common crime was petty theft, followed by vandalism. The cattle, sheep and goat industry suffered the most damage in 2021, amounting to 23 crimes per farmer annually on average.

“The farmers in Israel are a small group of people who are in charge of the country’s food security,” Zilberman said. “It doesn’t matter – Jewish, Muslim or Christian – they are feeding the people of Israel. In many [cases], those whose crops are getting damaged are not Jews, they are Arabs. There are at least 25,000 Palestinians that come to work in Israel in agriculture every year.”

Roughly 39% of farmers did not report criminal incidents to the police, the report said, noting that many respondents cited a lack of trust or confidence in the authorities to effectively resolve the issue.

Border Police Commander Eli Gozlan, who is involved in intelligence and investigations, told The Media Line that 2022 saw a decrease in “reported crimes” overall.

“This year we’ve seen a 23% decrease in reported incidents,” Gozlan said. “Underreporting is a very complicated issue.”

The issue of agricultural crimes going unreported is not unique to Israel and also occurs in other countries, Gozlan noted. One of the reasons for this is that it is exceedingly difficult to nab the perpetrators of such crimes and cases are therefore closed fairly quickly without resolution.

Because of this, farmers are generally more reluctant to lodge a complaint with police.

“We are trying very hard to strengthen farmers’ trust in us,” Gozlan said, adding that he thinks that the process of investigating agricultural crimes is cumbersome and lengthy and that those found guilty should be forced to pay fines quickly.  

One of the primary challenges is that the Border Police simply does not have enough officers to cover such a wide territory.

“In the past year and a half or two, we’ve increased our manpower and established units in rural areas made up of volunteers and reserves in order to respond to farmers,” Gozlan said. “At the same time, it’s not enough because we’re unable to reach every place. Rural areas make up 85% of Israel’s land. To be able to get to these places we need significantly more police officers, means and capabilities. So, what we have is not enough.”

Zilberman echoed those sentiments and noted that the HaShomer HaChadash is lobbying the government to double the police force as well as boost recruitment efforts. The organization also is pushing for lawmakers to increase investments in the agricultural sector and educate the public about the importance of farming for Israel’s national security.



Tags palestinian farmers agriculture Farming The Media Line
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
2

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
3

Blasts reported at Russia's Engels air base

A Russian officer stands in front of a TU-160 bomber, or Blackjack, at a military airbase in Engels, some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow, August 7, 2008.
4

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
5

Elon Musk removes Twitter feature that embarrassed Israel's Gal Gadot

Twitter app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by