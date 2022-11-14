The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Massive Israeli Border Police raid on military weapons sales - report

The IDF suffers from an ongoing problem of weapons theft, with guns, ammunition and other weapons having been stolen from bases all across the country, most evidently in the Negev.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 07:23

Updated: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 07:32
Palestinian demonstrators clash with IDF and Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 7, 2022. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinian demonstrators clash with IDF and Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Kfar Qaddum, near the West Bank city of Nablus, October 7, 2022.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Around 850 Israeli Border Police officers raided 63 different targets from Hadera to Nahariya as part of an operation to crack down on illegal weapons and crime, Israeli media reported Monday morning.

This is the first large-scale operation of its kind as law enforcement hopes to fight against rising crime rates.

The illegal weapons market is traditionally fueled by stolen IDF weapons and equipment. This also comes after a massive heist was carried out on a large IDF base, which resulted in tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition being stolen.

The initial probe of that heist found that some 70,000 5.56-mm. bullets and about 70 grenades designed to be used for M-203 grenade launchers were stolen in an overnight theft from the Tznobar base near Katzrin.

According to the commander of the 210th Division Brig.-Gen Zion Ratzon, the heist was made possible due to security failures, such as gaps in the security infrastructure of the base. There were also an “abundance” of false alarms and an inadequate response in the ammunition storage complex.  

Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Stolen IDF equipment fuels Israel's illegal weapons market

The IDF suffers from an ongoing problem of weapons theft, with guns, ammunition and other weapons having been stolen from bases all across the country, most evidently in the Negev.

In addition, these stolen IDF weapons are used in almost all gun crimes in Israel, as noted by a Walla report from December 2021.

Around 675 shooting incidents were reported throughout 2021 in Israel, according to an official IDF statistics report. Out of those 675, a staggering 464 used stolen, military-grade weapons.

This is a developing story.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.



Tags Border Police IDF crime Theft illegal weapons weapons
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
4

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
5

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by