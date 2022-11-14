Massive Israeli Border Police raid on military weapons sales - report

Around 850 Israeli Border Police officers raided 63 different targets from Hadera to Nahariya as part of an operation to crack down on illegal weapons and crime, Israeli media reported Monday morning.

This is the first large-scale operation of its kind as law enforcement hopes to fight against rising crime rates.

The illegal weapons market is traditionally fueled by stolen IDF weapons and equipment. This also comes after a massive heist was carried out on a large IDF base, which resulted in tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition being stolen.

The initial probe of that heist found that some 70,000 5.56-mm. bullets and about 70 grenades designed to be used for M-203 grenade launchers were stolen in an overnight theft from the Tznobar base near Katzrin.

According to the commander of the 210th Division Brig.-Gen Zion Ratzon, the heist was made possible due to security failures, such as gaps in the security infrastructure of the base. There were also an “abundance” of false alarms and an inadequate response in the ammunition storage complex.

Stolen IDF equipment fuels Israel's illegal weapons market

The IDF suffers from an ongoing problem of weapons theft, with guns, ammunition and other weapons having been stolen from bases all across the country, most evidently in the Negev.

In addition, these stolen IDF weapons are used in almost all gun crimes in Israel, as noted by a Walla report from December 2021.

Around 675 shooting incidents were reported throughout 2021 in Israel, according to an official IDF statistics report. Out of those 675, a staggering 464 used stolen, military-grade weapons.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.