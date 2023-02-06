The massive earthquake that struck Turkey early Monday morning has also caused a massive loss of life across the border in Syria, according to initial reports from people on the ground and aid organizations.

Hospitals at the border area are reportedly overwhelmed and the fact the area is divided between different armed groups and between areas under Turkish control and Syrian regime control - meaning that getting aid to areas in Idlib, Afrin, Aleppo and the border area of Hatay and Kilis, where refugees and IDPs live, will be difficult.

The entire area affected by the earthquake is a center for refugees and displaced Syrians who were already suffering after a decade of war in Syria. One of the key routes for Syrians receiving aid during the conflict was the road through the border town of Kilis. Now it appears that this region is the most affected by the earthquake, from Gaziantep down to Kilis and to the west in Hatay province and Iskenderun.

While rescue efforts will focus on the most hard-hit places many are expressing concern that areas in Syria that are affected will not only require aid, but that a large number of refugees and internally displaced people in this area will make conditions more difficult, in terms of providing aid and also make rescue efforts harder due to logistics and the fact that much of the housing on the Syrian side and in areas where refugees live may be more vulnerable.

Kilis was a key area

During the Syrian civil war, Kilis was a key area for aid going into Syria. The border town in Turkey became a large center of storage areas, IDP camps and also major aid organizations such as Turkey’s AFAD and others, including the IHH group, had officers and centers in the area.

A rescue worker carries a child at the site of a damaged building, following an earthquake, in rebel-held Azaz, Syria February 6, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MAHMOUD HASSANO)

There was also active aid going over the border and many Syrians lived in temporary camps and sites across the border. Much has changed over the years, especially after Turkey launched operations into Syria and took over parts of northern Syria. However, the situation of the refugees and IDPs is considered to be at risk at this time.

Initial information from northern Syria says that the death toll is rising and that many have been killed, although getting an accurate count appears impossible. Buildings have collapsed in Idlib. In the town of Atareb, 18 people were reported killed as of Monday morning.

The Bab al Hawa border crossing from Turkey’s Reyhanli into Syria is also a key corridor affected by the earthquake. Video from a hospital posted by the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS) there on Monday showed it immensely crowded.

This area is key to supporting millions of Syrians and aid here is believed to help support some four million people already. With an earthquake of this size affecting the whole area around the border crossing, it is assumed that now even more aid will be needed and it is unclear how the local authorities will be able to deal with the needs of people.

This is also an issue inside areas in Syria such as Idlib and Afrin, where the areas are affected by the ongoing war, a frontline that is not far away, and also the overlapping and competing control by various militia groups.

SAMS posted on Monday an initial report about the situation: “Our hospitals are overwhelmed with patients filling the hallways. There is an immediate need for trauma supplies and a comprehensive emergency response to save lives and treat the injured.

"SAMS is reaching out to its healthcare partners to deliver a coordinated intervention and is contacting its numerous humanitarian stakeholders to share updates on the situation as it develops.”

Hadi Albahra of the Syrian Constitutional Committee co-chair, a Member of the Syrian Negotiations Commission, and Former president of the Syrian National Coalition posted that “the Syrian people in northwest Syria need immediate help, tremendous damages, neighborhoods, towns and cities suffering many people still under destructed buildings. The photo shows one neighborhood in Sarmada.”

Other photos showed whole neighborhoods devastated in this region of Syria. The earthquake cuts across borders, not just Syria and Turkey, but also the frontline between the Syrian regime and other groups, such as HTS in Idlib and the Turkish-backed Syrian rebel groups, militias and also elements of the YPG in Tal Rifat; and the suffering extends in Aleppo and other areas.

Aleppo’s structures are already in bad condition due to the war and a recent building collapse in Aleppo killed 16 in January. The earthquake will mean a likely staggering toll in these areas.