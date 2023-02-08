Small miracles in Turkey as residents suffer brutal conditions

Israeli rescuers rescued a young woman on Wednesday night from the rubble of a Turkish building that had collapsed in Monday’s deadly earthquake — proving that miracles can also occur in hell.Hell is maliciously cold, and its winds are laden with heavy dust. It’s denizens huddle around weak fires in desperate bids for warmth, the luckier take refuge in the many tents that line its outskirts.Hell is in Kahramanmaraş — or what’s left of the Turkish city.
Cities left in ruins
Every other building has collapsed in on itself, those that stand are full of deep gouges or lack walls, revealing that these were in fact once people’s homes.As United Hatzalah arrived in the city for their earthquake relief mission, Tarkan, a young Turkish man, pointed out the flattened apartment that his grandfather had lived in.
“The building collapsed on my grandfather and step-grandfather. They were found dead, hugging their grandchildren, 9, 10,” in the rubble. He thanked the Israeli volunteers for coming, and offered his soup, his bread, to translate for them, any way he could help.A few blocks away, Asiya, another resident, pointed out where is apartment would have been, if it hadn’t been sandwiched between the floor and ceiling. He said three of his family members had died.Next to where he had lived, half of a man’s corpse, torso and legs, hung out between concrete slabs. The rest remained buried in the building. When United Hatzalah arrived they covered the body out of respect.A woman approached the IsraAID investigation team. She offered them food, anything they might need. The Turkish man who had volunteered to translate for her had lost two nieces in the same building as Asiya. Her brother, sister-in-law and their two children were inside when a building diagonal from Asiya’s building collapsed. She didn’t know if they were alive or not.“It’s all destiny,” said the translator. “It’s all destiny.”Many families learned of tragic fates for their loved ones on Wednesday. The wailing of men and women was as common as that of a siren.Several times the United Hatzalah team was passed by residents carrying black body bags.For others, there is hope. United Hatzalah spent all day digging to free a group of people — between 4-9 — that were responsive under the rubble. At another site, IDF Search and Rescue was investigating if two parents and three children were trapped in a building that had sunk into the ground.The Wednesday night rescue offered bittersweet hope to IDF Search and Rescue and United Hatzalah.The IDF rescue team had found the woman and her boyfriend 24 hours prior, a spokeswoman told The Jerusalem Post. Several hours ago they had extracted the boyfriend — but he had died of his injuries in the hospital.The woman was put into an ambulance, and headed to the hospital with a severe leg injury.Hopefully, the Israeli rescue teams will be able to perform more miracles soon