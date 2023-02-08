Small miracles in Turkey as residents suffer brutal conditions

Israeli rescuers rescued a young woman on Wednesday night from the rubble of a Turkish building that had collapsed in Monday’s deadly earthquake — proving that miracles can also occur in hell.

Hell is maliciously cold, and its winds are laden with heavy dust. It’s denizens huddle around weak fires in desperate bids for warmth, the luckier take refuge in the many tents that line its outskirts.

Cities left in ruins

Hell is in Kahramanmaraş — or what’s left of the Turkish city.

Every other building has collapsed in on itself, those that stand are full of deep gouges or lack walls, revealing that these were in fact once people’s homes.

As United Hatzalah arrived in the city for their earthquake relief mission, Tarkan, a young Turkish man, pointed out the flattened apartment that his grandfather had lived in.

Turkey earthquake – a glimpse of the ECHO assessment (credit: FLICKR)

that were responsive under the rubble. At another site, IDF Search and Rescue was investigating if two parents and three children were trapped in a building that had sunk into the ground.

The woman was put into an ambulance, and headed to the hospital with a severe leg injury