Cohen heads to Germany to discuss Iran uranium enrichment, IRGC

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen heads to Germany Tuesday as part of Israel’s campaign to halt Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons, particularly in the aftermath of reports that the Islamic Republic is close to producing weapons-grade uranium enrichment.

“This strategic visit falls within the framework of efforts to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons,” Cohen said.

Germany is one of 35 members of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors which is set to meet in Vienna on March 6 to discuss Iran’s 84% uranium enrichment. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is expected to visit Iran prior to the meeting.

Cohen had been expected to host British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly this week, but that visit has been postponed and no new dates have been set, according to the British Embassy in Israel. Britain is also a member of the IAEA Board of Governors.

While in Germany Cohen will meet with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock to discuss ways to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries, including with regard to their joint battle against Iran's destabilizing actions.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 16, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

Israel to Germany: Designated IRGC as terror group

Israel is also expected to ask Germany to designate the Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard as a terror entity, something the European Union has said is not possible pending a ruling from the European Court.

The Canadian government on Monday said it was imposing sanctions on 12 senior officials from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) for their participation in "gross and systematic human rights violations."

The targeted officials include Kurdistan Province Governor Esmaeil Zarei Kousha and Morteza Mir Aghaei, Commander of Basij paramilitary forces in Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province, Canada's foreign ministry said in a statement.

In Geneva on Monday Baerbock spoke out against Iran when she delivered a speech at the opening high-level portion of the 52nd session which runs through April 4, with a focus on its execution of street protesters.

“No one in the 21st century should be able to trample on human rights without facing consequences,” she said.

While in Germany, Cohen will also discuss bilateral ties between the two countries.

"We will continue to preserve the important relations with Germany on the bilateral level and in the European and international arena,” Cohen said.

It’s his fourth trip abroad since taking office at the start of January and his first to Europe. He has also visited Sudan, Turkey and Ukraine.

Reuters contributed to this report