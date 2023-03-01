The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Al Qaeda leader in Yemen killed in airstrike attributed to US - report

The target was identified as Hamad bin Hamoud al-Tamimi, a senior figure in Al Qaeda's proxy in the Arabian Peninsula.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 22:41
Shi'ite Houthi rebels drive a patrol truck past an Ansar al-Sharia flag painted on the side of a hill, along a road in Almnash, the main stronghold of Ansar al-Sharia, the local wing of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in Rada, Yemen November 22, 2014 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI)
Shi'ite Houthi rebels drive a patrol truck past an Ansar al-Sharia flag painted on the side of a hill, along a road in Almnash, the main stronghold of Ansar al-Sharia, the local wing of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) in Rada, Yemen November 22, 2014
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AL-SAYAGHI)

A senior Al Qaeda leader in Yemen was killed in an airstrike attributed to the United States on Wednesday, according to local reports and AFP which cited two Yemeni government officials

The target was identified as Hamad bin Hamoud al-Tamimi, a senior figure in Al Qaeda's proxy in the Arabian Peninsula. He was killed in the strike along with a bodyguard, as per the reports.

Yemeni sources reportedly told AFP that the airstrike was "apparently American." The strike targeted Tamimi's home in the Marib Governorate of Yemen.

Who was Hamad bin Hamoud al-Tamimi?

Tamimi, a Saudi national, acted as Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP)'s "president of the consultative council and judge." He was also known as Abdel Aziz al-Adnani.

AQAP has played a key part in the ongoing civil war in Yemen and has carried out operations against both government forces and Houthi rebels, according to AFP.

People browse through the rubble of a house destroyed by Houthi missile attack in Marib, Yemen, October 3, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/ALI OWIDHA) People browse through the rubble of a house destroyed by Houthi missile attack in Marib, Yemen, October 3, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/ALI OWIDHA)

The founder of AQAP, Yemeni Isalmist Nasir al-Wuhayshi, was also killed in a US drone strike in 2015.



