Archaeologists uncover hidden corridor in Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza

The unfinished corridor was likely built to relieve the weight of the pyramid on either the main entrance, seven meters below.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 12:18

Updated: MARCH 2, 2023 12:29
View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH)
View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
Egyptian antiquities officials announced on Thursday the discovery of a hidden nine-meter-long corridor behind the main entrance of the Great Pyramid of Giza that they said could lead to further findings.

The find was made under the Scan Pyramids project in 2015 and has been using modern technology including scans and endoscopes to peer inside the pyramid, the last of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing.

The unfinished corridor was likely built to relieve the weight of the pyramid on either the main entrance, seven meters below, or on another as yet undiscovered chamber or space, said Mostafa Waziri, head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The Great Pyramid of Giza

The Great Pyramid was built as a monumental tomb around 2560 BC, during the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu, or Cheops.

A man waits for tourists to rent his camels in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza last month. (credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)A man waits for tourists to rent his camels in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza last month. (credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)

It stands at a height of 146 meters (479 feet), the tallest structure built by humankind until the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1889.



Tags Egypt archaeology Middle East Great Pyramid of Giza pyramids
