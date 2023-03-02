The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran seeks to receive S-400 missile systems from Russia

Russia has yet to confirm if they will supply Iran with the S-400 missile system.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 2, 2023 21:37

Updated: MARCH 2, 2023 21:38
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS)
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Iran has requested a new air-defense system, S-400s, from Russia, which could prove disastrous for Israel.

Russia has yet to publicly confirm if it will supply the S-400s in question.  If supplied, Iran will need only two years for the system to become operational.

The S-400 is a mobile, surface-to-air missile system created by Russia. It engages with aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles. It also has a terminal ballistic missile defense capability, according to the Center for Strategic and International studies.

Russia has been recieving ammunition from Iran for its invasion of Ukraine, which has helped solidify a military relationship. Now, it is expected that Russia will gift Iran military materials.

Ukraine has said that Russia received 2400 drones from Iran.

S-400 surface-to-air missile systems displayed during the May Day parade 2010. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)S-400 surface-to-air missile systems displayed during the May Day parade 2010. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Israel, Russia and Iran

Israel has had a neutrality policy in dealing with Russia thus far. This has meant that Israel has sent only humanitarian aid to Ukraine but not military support or resources.

However, Israel has claimed responsibility for strikes against Iranian military factories. This has led to veiled threats, to Israel, from Russia.

“I think we are moving to the point that the chance of success for doing something effective militarily is getting slimmer,” Prof. Avner Cohen, a premier Israeli-American scholar on nuclear proliferation warned in an interview with The Jerusalem Post.

“The longer you wait, the harder that becomes,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said of a strike on Iran at a security conference in Tel Aviv. “We’ve waited very long. I can tell you that I will do everything in my power to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.”

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Tehran had sent munitions to Russia last year. “We believe Russia might provide Iran unprecedented defense cooperation, including missiles, electronics, and air defense. We believe that Russia might provide Iran with fighter jets,” Kirby said in a call that was widely reported. 

Israel also voted for a resolution that called for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. Russia’s Ambassador to the UN Vasily Alekseyevich Nebenzya responded by stating, to the whole panel, “It becomes absolutely clear that the Ukrainian crisis was just a catalyst that helped this savage Russophobia to come to the surface and contaminate all American and European elites.”

Adding to the conflicted relationship between Russia and Israel, Moscow banned the Jewish Agency in Russia and declared that it would be considered a "foreign agent."

Seth J. Frantzman and Yaakov Katz contributed to this article. 



Tags Iran United States Russia missile attacks russia iran missiles Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
5

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by