Will the Houthis in Yemen shift threats to Israel with Iran’s weapons? - analysis

Iran may also use resources it sent to Yemen on new frontlines. 

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: APRIL 9, 2023 09:53

Updated: APRIL 9, 2023 10:01
Houthi supporters shout slogans during a rally against the United States' designation of Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization, in Sanaa, Yemen January 25, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Peace may be in the air for Yemen after years of war. Saudi Arabia intervened in Yemen in 2015 to stop the Iran-backed Houthis from conquering a swath of the country. Since the intervention, the war has stalled and now a Saudi-Omani delegation is seeking to forge peace with Sanaa in Yemen. This would end eight years of war.

That is good news for Yemen. It comes amid new Iran-Saudi ties. Iran and Saudi Arabia may be reopening embassies and in Yemen, a peace deal will mean the reopening of ports and aid flowing into the country.  

According to media in the Gulf, the Saudi-led Arab coalition has lifted an eight-year-old restriction on imports from Yemen’s ports. “This follows the easing of restrictions in February on commercial goods entering the Houthi-held western port of Hodeidah, the country’s main seaport,” reports Al-Arabiya. 

Houthis stockpiled weapons

The Iran-backed Houthis now have a massive stockpile of weapons, including ballistic missiles and drones, that they will not be able to use against Saudi Arabia. Iran will be able to shift the weapons and funding for the Houthis to other fronts. It is possible that the Houthis and Iran may now seek to focus threats on Israel. This could mean an increase in threats to shipping off the coast of Oman. In the past Iran has targeted commercial ships with drones far off the coast of Oman.  

The Houthis have long sought to knit their conflict into other conflicts in the region. They support Hamas and Hezbollah and their official slogan includes the words “curse the Jews, death to Israel.” The Houthis have been putting out messaging for years saying they want to be involved in operations to help the Palestinians and defend “al-Aqsa.”

A supporter of the Houthis has a poster attached to his waist of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a rally to denounce the U.S. killing, in Saada, Yemen January 6, 2020. The writing on the poster reads: ''G (credit: REUTERS/NAIF RAHMA)A supporter of the Houthis has a poster attached to his waist of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a rally to denounce the U.S. killing, in Saada, Yemen January 6, 2020. The writing on the poster reads: ''G (credit: REUTERS/NAIF RAHMA)

They also have dangerous advanced weapons. Back in 2021 Iran even sent long-rang kamikaze drones to Yemen. The Houthis were the testbed for many Iranian drones, including the technology for drones that are now used by Russia against Ukraine. This illustrates the dangerous nature of the Houthis and also the ramifications that may come with a peace deal in Yemen.

The Houthis may not be ready to end their war. They also have weapons that could be transferred to Syria or other fronts. Iran may also use resources it sent to Yemen on new frontlines. 

This week the US warned about the possibility of growing Iran threats in the Middle East. It may be that the Yemen peace deal that is coming will also enable Iran to concentrate attacks elsewhere. Having sealed a deal with Saudi Arabia, Iran may now seek to focus on threats against Israel and the US, which Iran has long viewed as the two countries it wants to “resist” against in the region.  



Tags yemen middle east news slavery in yemen houthi yemen war
