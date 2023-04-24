The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Jordanian lawmaker must face trial for weapon smuggling - Israel's Cohen

"The basic demand is for him to be put on trial and pay the price," Eli Cohen said. "Such an incident cannot be allowed to pass."

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 17:42

Updated: APRIL 24, 2023 17:52
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is seen at a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is seen at a press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen called on Monday for the prosecution of a Jordanian lawmaker held on suspicion of trying to smuggle weapons into the West Bank.

Sunday's arrest of Imad al Adwan at a border crossing threatened new strains on the neighbors' almost three-decade-old relations, often tested by Israel's policies toward the Palestinians and a major Jerusalem mosque.

The Amman foreign ministry said al Adwan was suspected of trying to smuggle arms and gold. Israel Police said only that a "security investigation" was underway.

Eli Cohen: Adwan must be put on trial and pay the price

"This is a very grave incident...an attempt to smuggle not just commercial goods but weaponry as well," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Ynet.

"The basic demand is for him to be put on trial and pay the price," he said. "Such an incident cannot be allowed to pass."

Israeli soldiers stand near the entrance to Allenby Bridge, a crossing point between Jordan and the West Bank, March 10, 2014. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Israeli soldiers stand near the entrance to Allenby Bridge, a crossing point between Jordan and the West Bank, March 10, 2014. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

There have been calls in Jordan's parliament for al Adwan to be repatriated. Asked if Israel might make this conditional on a guarantee that he would face charges at home, Cohen said only that the two governments were discussing the matter.

"I don't necessarily think that this thing (al Adwan's case) is linked to Jordan as a whole, but rather, comes down to a foolhardy criminal act," he said. "I don't want to ascribe blame to the entire government or entire parliament" of Jordan.

Israel enjoys close security ties with Jordan, the Arab neighbor it shares its longest stretch of border, but political relations have soured in recent years. 



Tags Jordan israel jordan West Bank Israel Smuggling Jordan News
