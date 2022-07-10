The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF confiscates millions of shekels worth of weapons smuggled from Jordan

The drugs and weapons that originate from Iraq and Syria can end up in the West Bank in the hands of potential Palestinian terrorists or criminal gangs inside Israel.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JULY 10, 2022 19:19
Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF soldiers from the Yoav Brigade have thwarted over NIS 7 million worth of weapon smuggling from Jordan since the beginning of the year, The Jerusalem Post has learned. 

In four large smuggling attempts in the area of the Yoav Regional Brigade (80th Division), 57 weapons worth NIS 7.5 million were confiscated. Another NIS 4 million of cocaine was thwarted and 53 illegal migrants from Georgia, Sri Lanka, Moldova, Turkey and the United States were arrested after illegally crossing the border from Jordan.

The Yoav Brigade's track record

In one event in March, security forces thwarted the smuggling of 37 weapons and ecstasy tablets worth NIS 2.3 million. The police said that the weapons were set to be delivered to Palestinians in the area of Hebron in the West Bank or criminal elements in the south. 

In another attempt in June, forces confiscated three bags containing five M16 rifles, seven pistols, a Kalashnikov weapon and ammunition.

Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Though there is a peace treaty with Jordan, the border is seen by authorities as having more challenging characteristics compared to the Egyptian border where there is a 242-kilometer-long barrier that stretches along the entire border from the Gaza Strip to the Red Sea resort town of Eilat.

The eight-meter high barrier with Egypt was completed in 2014 and has significantly reduced the number of drug and weapons trafficking and infiltrations by illegal migrants and terrorists.

The border with Jordan meanwhile, only has a barrier that runs from Ramon International Airport to Eilat. The rest of the 240-kilometer-long border, which is mostly in porous desert terrain and the Jordan Valley in the West Bank meanwhile, has no such physical boundary to stop possible infiltrations.

Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

How has the IDF dealt with it?

Nevertheless, over the past six months, the IDF has integrated three new technological means including reconnaissance balloons similar to those over the Gaza Strip to identify and monitor threats long before they arrive at the border.

Like with the Egyptians, there is a shared interest to stop the smuggling and Israeli security forces and their Jordanian counterparts share intelligence and carry out tactical cooperation in order to thwart infiltrations.

And while there is not the same threat posed by the Islamic State group in the Sinai Peninsula, the drugs and weapons that originate from Iraq and Syria can end up in the West Bank in the hands of potential Palestinian terrorists or criminal gangs inside Israel.

Last year the IDF along with the Israel Police launched the Magen HaNegev program to crack down on lawlessness and drug and weapons smuggling in the country’s South. 

According to security forces, while crimes such as weapons and drug smuggling have been rampant in the Negev for decades, they have only recently begun to view it as a risk to national security, due in part to the surge in violence committed during smuggling attempts and weapons thefts from IDF bases.

Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT) Drugs and weapons smuggled in from Jordan caught by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The defense establishment has also identified attempts by terror groups to smuggle weapons and drugs into Israel, similar to attempts by Hezbollah in the north.

Israel is now in the midst of upgrading the fence along its northern border, specifically along the border with Lebanon where security forces are also thwarting drugs and weapon smuggling by Hezbollah and other criminal groups.

The IDF is also fixing and upgrading the security fence along the West Bank and recently completed the new barrier (underground and above ground) with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

Authorities have told The Jerusalem Post that it's all a matter of priority but that a fence similar to the one along the Egyptian border will be built along the frontier with Jordan so that the country’s borders will be fully secured.



