The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Will Syria increase pressure on US forces? - analysis

Iran has an interest in trumpeting tensions with the US in Syria, to encourage the Syrian regime to confront the Americans.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 23, 2023 13:33
A convoy of US military vehicles moves in the village of Khirbet Amo, near Qamishli, Syria February 12, 2020. (photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A convoy of US military vehicles moves in the village of Khirbet Amo, near Qamishli, Syria February 12, 2020.
(photo credit: SANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Pro-Iranian media reported that the Syrian regime claims that its forces in eastern Syria prevented US forces from transiting a sensitive and important area in northeastern Syria, near Tal Tamr.

The claims that the Syrian regime has tried to harass US soldiers or set up a checkpoint to “inspect” vehicles is part of a larger attempt by the Syrian regime to normalize with Arab countries and confront other forces in Syria.

Iran has an interest in trumpeting tensions with the US in Syria, to encourage the Syrian regime to confront the Americans.

Iranian actions against the US in Syria

For more than a decade, Syria was divided by civil war. Today most of the independent rebel groups have been defeated. In northwest Syria, the extremist group HTS controls parts of Idlib and Afrin, with Turkey’s quiet support. Another Turkish-backed group called the SNA also controls parts of Afrin and areas around Jarabulus and Serekaniye. Some of these areas were home to the Kurdish minority before Turkey’s invasion of them in 2018 and 2019. 

In eastern Syria, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces control a large area that is generally sparsely populated. Along the border with Turkey, there is an element of mixed control of SDF, Syria’s regime and Russia.

TURKEY-BACKED Syrian rebel fighters walk through a field of flowers in Idlib’s southern countryside, in Syria in April (credit: KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS)TURKEY-BACKED Syrian rebel fighters walk through a field of flowers in Idlib’s southern countryside, in Syria in April (credit: KHALIL ASHAWI / REUTERS)

When Turkey invaded in the fall of 2019 and the Trump administration ordered US forces to withdraw from areas such as Kobani, the Russians and regime filled the vacuum left by US forces. Later, Iran also made inroads. Iranian-backed militias have carried out almost 80 attacks against US forces in Syria since January 2021.  

Syria’s regime has consolidated power over most of the country in the last several years, with backing from Russia and Iran. Russia, Iran and Turkey all oppose the US presence in Syria. In the last several months Damascus has also made impressive inroads in the Arab world with high-level meetings and a return to the Arab League. What this means is that there is pressure on the US to leave Syria.  

The Syrian regime, and its Iranian and Russian backers, cannot confront the US directly. This means they prefer smaller tactics, such as using proxies to fire rockets or creating tensions in eastern Syria. This is why they have highlighted an incident near Tel Tamr. Tel Tamr is an area where the Christian minority was largely forced to flee Ankara’s 2019 invasion. Now the SDF and Ankara-backed groups exchange fire sometimes near Tel Tamr. This makes the area one of tension. Ankara uses drones to attack the SDF. The US works closely with the SDF against ISIS.  



Tags Iran Syria Turkey United States Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by