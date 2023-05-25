The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Historic conference in Dubai brought Jewish and Muslim scholars together

Wednesday's conference sought to further strengthen ties between YU and the UAE’s Muslim community.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 25, 2023 09:33
Department of Communications and Public Affairs, Yeshiva University (photo credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)
Department of Communications and Public Affairs, Yeshiva University
(photo credit: SCALIGERA/ENGLISH WIKIPEDIA)

Yeshiva University (YU) and the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) held the first-ever joint conference between an American Jewish university and an Emirati university at the Crossroads of Civilization Museum (CCM) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The conference further strengthened academic partnerships between YU and UAE and promoted new opportunities for dialogue between Jews and Muslims in the Middle East.

In the wake of the historic Abraham Accords, Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University, delivered the keynote address at the April 2021 Holocaust Commemoration at the Museum, the first such event in an Arab country.

Wednesday’s conference, presented in partnership with YU’s Bernard Revel Graduate School, Rabbi Arthur Schneier Program for International Affairs, and the Straus Center for Torah and Western Thought, sought to further strengthen ties between YU and the UAE’s Muslim community.

"We at Yeshiva University believe that shared scholarship is the road to strengthen friendships,” said YU’s Rabbi Dr. Stuart Halpern, Senior Adviser to the Provost and Deputy Director of the Straus Center, who coordinated the program with the Museum’s founder, Ahmed Almansoori, a former member of the United Arab Emirates Federal National Council. “After YU’s President Dr. Ari Berman addressed the first Holocaust Commemoration ever in an Arab country in Dubai in April 2021 we were eager to connect with local academics students build collaborative relationships," Halpern explained.

Covering social dynamics, philosphoical exchanges and mutual influence

The Museum of the Future in Dubai (credit: DUBAI FUTURE FOUNDATION/REUTERS) The Museum of the Future in Dubai (credit: DUBAI FUTURE FOUNDATION/REUTERS)

Titled “Interacting Philosophies, Shared Friendships,” the program covered social dynamics, philosophical exchanges and mutual influence between Judaism and Islam, with a particular focus on the great medieval scholar Moses Maimonides. A kosher dinner was served, and local dignitaries, religious leaders, scholars and university students from YU and MBZUH were in attendance.

The YU scholars were led on a VIP tour of the Abrahamic Family House led by Rabbi-in-Residence Ben de Toledo, who spent a year studying at YU’s Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary. The building housed a synagogue, church and mosque which recently opened with YU alum Rabbi Yehuda Sarna as Chief Rabbi of its Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue delivering its dedication. Following the tour, the YU scholars were guests of Israeli ambassador to UAE Amir Hayek as Israel’s Independence Day was celebrated in Abu Dhabi.

The goal was to showcase how Judaism Islam served to inform each other's philosophy amidst a complex history,” Halpern said. He added that YU is “eager to develop continued shared programs," with MBZUH.

Halpern shared that there were also emotional moments during their visit. "One of our scholars recited the Shehechiyanu prayer, expressing our gratitude for having arrived at a day where Jews Muslims can have an evening of academic dialogue in an Arab country."



Tags Dubai United Arab Emirates muslims and jews yeshiva university
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
4

These daily habits can impact your gut health

Beneficial Gut Bacteria illustrative.
5

Israel doubled attacks on Iran to combat secret sea war, Gallant reveals

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi at the IDF's annual operational forum on March 20, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by