Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince heads to France

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to meet Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) after the Saudi Crown Prince departed for France this week.

Al Arabiya said that “Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman departed for France on Wednesday, where he is scheduled to hold a meeting with French President Emanuel Macron and discuss the Kingdom’s proposed Riyadh Expo 2030 bid,” the Saudi state news agency reported.

Macron is supposed to meet MBS on Friday at the French president's Elysee Palace, where they will discuss Ukraine and other issues, France24 said. “The prince's stay in France could last some days, with MBS also due to attend a Paris summit on a New Global Financing Pact hosted by Macron on June 22-23,” France24 noted. The Saudi leader is also pushing Riyadh’s candidacy for the World Expo 2030.

France and the Middle East

France has been active in the Middle East in recent days. Macron has appointed a new envoy for Lebanon due to Beirut’s inability to elect a new president. Macron also spoke to Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi recently, before Raisi flew to Venezuela.

FRENCH PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron speaks during a video conference with international partners to discuss humanitarian aid for financially-strapped Lebanon, in Paris on December 2. (credit: IAN LANGSDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)

France also plays a key role in maritime issues in the Mediterranean and also in Gulf security issues. According to France24 Macron had helped Ukraine’s leader when President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to go to the Arab League summit in May, the country lent the Ukrainian leader a jet.

France will discuss regional stability with the Saudi leader. Saudi Arabia has reinvented itself in the last year as it has pushed numerous diplomatic initiatives in the region. Riyadh has helped bring Syria back to the Arab League and has done outreach to Iran through a deal brokered by China and Iraq.

Saudi Arabia is also trying to help end suffering in Sudan during the civil crisis there. Riyadh has hosted US delegations and been outspoken on a number of issues. As such Saudi Arabia also helped broker a prisoner exchange in Ukraine, and has been working to end conflicts in Yemen, Libya and elsewhere. France and Saudi Arabia both have independent foreign policies that are not always in line with parts of the Western consensus.

France’s historic role in the world, including in Africa, Lebanon, and other areas, benefits Paris in this respect. In addition, the willingness to be flexible on certain issues has provided France more room to maneuver. Riyadh has also been doing more outreach to China, hosting a recent business confab, and showing willingness to meet with both China and the US.