Palestinian terrorist's wife has quadruplets with semen smuggled from prison

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is reportedly demanding answers from the Israel Prison Service on the matter, hoping to stop the phenomenon.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 15, 2023 13:34
GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank. (photo credit: FLASH90)
GILBOA PRISON, in northern Israel near the West Bank.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Terrorist Ahmad Shamali's wife gave birth to quadruplets in May after Shamali's sperm was smuggled out of prison where he is serving an 18-year prison sentence, Israel Hayom reported on Tuesday.

Many Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons smuggle their semen out of prison so that they can father children despite being behind bars. Shamali's wife Rasmiya was quoted by Israel Hayom as saying that they had done it three times.

"The two previous times, it failed because of health problems, but this time succeeded and made up for the previous attempts," she said. "It isn't just about having children. It's also about challenging the guards in prison."

Rasmiya gave birth in east Jerusalem

Rasmiya was transferred from Gaza to a hospital in east Jerusalem for the birth and reportedly returned to Gaza on Tuesday after the babies, who were premature, were discharged from the hospital.

Palestinian organizations claim that in 2022, seven babies were born from the smuggled semen of three Palestinian prisoners.

A pregnant woman (credit: REUTERS)A pregnant woman (credit: REUTERS)

According to JNS, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is demanding answers from the Israel Prison Service on the matter, hoping to stop the phenomenon.



