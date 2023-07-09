The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Herzog condemns Quran burning in Sweden, attacks on Christians in Israel

President Herzog's strong condemnation underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate action to protect religious minorities and their sacred texts.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 9, 2023 19:40

Updated: JULY 9, 2023 19:59
Israeli president Isaac Herzog attends the President's Award for volunteering at the president's residence in Jerusalem, June 14, 2023.
President Isaac Herzog delivered a powerful address during a state memorial for Theodor Herzl on Sunday, expressing deep concern over the recent attacks on religious minorities and the burning of a Quran in Sweden.

The president emphasized the importance of unity and respect among different faiths and called for decisive action to combat such acts of hatred and violence.

In his address, President Herzog condemned the burning of the Quran in Sweden and called for swift action to address the situation.

"We cannot remain silent in the face of this disgraceful act in Sweden. I condemn utterly this disgraceful act, towards that which is sacred to our brothers and sisters - the sons of Abraham who believe in God," he stated.

The recent burning of a Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm has triggered widespread anger and criticism.

Burning books. (credit: Freddy Kearney/Unsplash) Burning books. (credit: Freddy Kearney/Unsplash)

Swedish authorities receive applications for more burnings

Swedish authorities have confirmed the receipt of applications to burn religious scriptures, including the Quran, Torah, and New Testament. These applications have raised concerns and sparked condemnation within the country. One of the applications specifically targets the burning of a Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm, with the organizer intending to carry out the act "as soon as possible."

President Herzog's strong condemnation of the act underscores the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate action to protect religious minorities and their sacred texts. The president's call for solidarity and unity in the face of religious intolerance serves as a reminder that respect for all beliefs is essential for a harmonious society.

The burning of religious texts and the targeting of holy places remain serious concerns that demand immediate attention and a united effort from the international community. President Herzog's address serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of religious tolerance, respect, and the urgent need to combat acts of hatred and violence wherever they occur. With his words, he rallied for unity and called for a world where diversity is cherished, and all people can live side by side in peace and harmony.

Reuters contributed to this report.



