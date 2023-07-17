What does Hezbollah's 'attack video' on Israel reveal? - analysis

Hezbollah released a video yesterday that shows the terrorist group training for an attack on Israel. The video sheds light on how the group believes it can threaten Israel today.

At the heart of the video is an attempt to portray the group’s fighters assaulting an Israeli military position.

#Hezbollah published a video of the Raduan SF force simulating the occupation of an #IDF outpost.An ATGM Fagot 9K111 type and a Russian sniper rifle of the ORSIS T5000 type with an effective range of 1-1.5 km can be seen #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/45ngWmxg93 — Middle East Update (@islamicworldupd) July 17, 2023

The video was published after a speech by terror leader Hassan Nasrallah and in relation to the anniversary of the 2006 war. It comes amid tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border and attempts by Hezbollah to create provocations such as setting up a tent in the Mount Dov area and bringing Lebanese politicians to the border area.

Hezbollah's video a retelling of the Yom Kippur War

The video does not actually harken back to the 2006 war, in essence, it is actually a retelling of the 1973 Yom Kippur War when Syria and Egypt attacked Israel.

Hezbollah portrays its fighters as preparing for battle in their own bunker near the border. The fighters then move out to attack Israel. They use a heavy machine gun, a rocket and a Shahed-style drone to strike at a mock-up of an Israeli military outpost. The drone is similar to those that Iran has sent to Russia to use in the invasion of Ukraine.

The video also shows Hezbollah using optical observation devices, and an anti-tank missile as well as mortars. The fighters then raid the outpost and “capture” it and then a Hezbollah vehicle shows up at the end. Throughout the “battle” the Hezbollah members suffer no casualties and there is no resistance to their assault.

The overall strategy that Hezbollah has revealed here is that it thinks that in the next conflict with Israel, it will try to grab territory.

This strategy of Hezbollah and its thinking has been revealed in the past. Hezbollah is basically unveiling a concept of battle that is well-known in terms of its doctrine. Hezbollah in this case is trying to build on past conflicts with Israel and also past incidents. For instance, in 2006, Hezbollah ambushed a patrol on the border. Today Hezbollah wants to go beyond an ambush. It thinks it has now improved its capabilities to the extent that it can fight a conventional war with Israel.

On the other hand, pro-Hezbollah media also has repeated claims that the group believes it has gained experience in the past. An article at Al-Mayadeen recently detailed how Hezbollah thinks Israel has invested heavily in defenses, such as Iron Dome and that Israel’s offensive capabilities rely too much on technology. The terror group has stockpiled masses of missiles and has outfitted its fighters with rifles, mortars, drones and also other types of systems.

However, at the end of the day, this recent video merely shows how Hezbollah is relying more on propaganda than on actual threats.

Our fighters are ready, Hezbollah says

Hezbollah has become so institutionalized in Lebanon, basically controlling the south of the country and controlling the country’s ability to elect a new president, that it has to sit astride two different types of policies. It has to continue to be a terrorist and “resistance” force, that operates underground in bunkers, while also continuing to do stunts along the border, such as enabling people to riot and try to damage the border fence, or setting up tents.

As such it is doing two things at once, and this is why it is also putting out videos about its militant-terrorist capabilities. It wants to show that the antics of putting up tents and inviting members of the Lebanese government to tour the border and create provocations, is not making Hezbollah soft. Hezbollah showcases that it has its fighters ready.

The fact that it used a drone in the video shows it is using the same Iranian technology being sent to Russia to terrorize Ukrainians. But Hezbollah should look at Russia’s failure in Ukraine if they want to understand how the drones like Shahed are not actually helping Russia win the war. If Hezbollah is trying to borrow from the Iranian drone doctrine it would note that Iran’s drones didn’t win the war in Yemen, Ukraine, or in Iraq or Syria. In fact, Iran uses drones to terrorize and harass, but never wins wars with them.

Similarly, Hezbollah has set upon a strategy in the video of trying to “conquer” places where it doesn’t think it will meet resistance so it can wave its flag and claim empty “victories.” This is not to say the group is not more powerful and dangerous than in previous decades; but rather that the group prefers more boasting and propaganda videos to try to stay relevant.

It has put out videos in the past. This is merely the latest iteration, showcasing Hezbollah’s known strategy and known weaponry.