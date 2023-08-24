The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

BRICS swings big with invitation of Middle East countries - analysis

The Middle East has become more important in recent years, not less important, and BRICS acknowledges this.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: AUGUST 24, 2023 12:26

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2023 12:28
President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gesture during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 23, 2023 (photo credit: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/POOL VIA REUTERS)
President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of China Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa gesture during the 2023 BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 23, 2023
(photo credit: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The BRICS economic group which includes many large countries such as China and India, is seeking to expand into the Middle East by inviting the UAE, Egypt, Iran, and Saudi Arabia to join. This is a major outcome of the recent BRICS meeting in South Africa where the current members; Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa met.

BRICS is important because it’s a non-western economic grouping. In a world where Russia and China are increasingly at odds with the West, any meetings where Russia and China are present with a series of other countries has potential to undermine the West and the US-led world order which was established at the end of the Cold War.

Many countries such as Iran have been seeking to play a larger role in work with Russia and China in recent years; and also in outreach to India. Iran, for instance, seeks to play a role in the SCO and CICA, other groups of countries that include China or Central Asian states. Iran joined the SCO this year.

More countries see BRICS as a rising force

BRICS began by including major large countries from various continents, such as Brazil from the Americas and South Africa from Africa. India dominates South Asia and China and Russia are obvious members as well. However, the new drive by almost two dozen countries to join shows how they sense that BRICS is a rising group and they want to pursue an independent policy away from the West, or at least in complementary fashion to the Western dominated world order. The West, for instance, dominates groups like the G7.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference as the BRICS Summit is held in Johannesburg, South Africa August 24, 2023. (credit: Alet Pretorius/Reuters) Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a press conference as the BRICS Summit is held in Johannesburg, South Africa August 24, 2023. (credit: Alet Pretorius/Reuters)

Now BRICS has decided to invite Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Argentina, Egypt, and Ethiopia to join. Clearly there is a bias here towards Middle East countries. The UAE and Egypt are important in terms of Israel’s role because they have peace with Israel. Saudi Arabia is a leader in the region and also important in the Gulf and globally. The decision to invite Argentina and Ethiopia creates new opportunities for BRICS in Africa and South America. But the real story here is the growth in influence in Middle East states. Saudi Arabia, for instance has hosted recent meetings with China. Riyadh also recently hosted Iran’s foreign minister and China has supported Iran in recent conversations with Iran’s foreign minister as well.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are close partners of the West. Iran is openly a destabilizing force in the Middle East and has worked to become closer to China and Russia. Iran exports armed drones to Russia and seeks to build on a new 25-year deal with China. As such the Iranian membership of BRICS and other groups with China and Russia can lead to coordination between these states and this has major ramifications for the future world order. As these countries grow closer Iran’s defense industries could be boosted, for instance. This is important as Iran seeks to develop its missile and drone programs and export more weapons. Iran unveiled a new long range armed drone, the Mohajer 10, this week, for instance.

What happens next as Saudi, Iran, and others join BRICS is something that time will tell. This is an important economic group and the way it and groups like the SCO are doing outreach will shift global economic priorities and potentially create a balance in terms of how the West has dominated the world order. China and Russia would like to unseat the West and challenge the US. Countries like India are partners of the West but, like Saudi Arabia, they have their own independent policies and want to play a role in various forums.

Now more countries that are clearly partners of the West, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia and Egypt, will be playing a larger role at BRICS. This will change the Middle East and clearly put the region on the map. BRICS is swinging big with its decision to invite so many Middle East countries to join. This also shows that analysts who believed the Middle East would be less important in the future and that the US should shift focus to Russia or China, are ignoring how important the Middle East is to China, Russia, India, and others.

The Middle East has become more important in recent years, not less important, and BRICS acknowledges this; while some western countries have apparently missed the boat in seeing the region as one that is declining in importance.  



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
מעריב
מעריב לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
מעריב זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by