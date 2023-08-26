Israeli arrested in Egypt's Sinai for carrying bullets in backpack

A young Israeli man who was recently released from the IDF was arrested in Egypt's Sinai peninsula this week after he was found carrying bullets in his backpack.

Egyptian law enforcement extended his arrest for a further 15 days, Israeli media reported Saturday evening.

Israel's consulate in Cairo as well as the Foreign Ministry's Department for Israelis Abroad said it was aware of the situation and is in contact with the Israeli's family, as well as the relevant Egyptian authorities to resolve the situation.

The young Israeli's arrest follows a similar incident in the peninsula, a popular tourist destination for Israelis, when an Israeli man was arrested following a fight with a local resident.

TOURISTS AT the Red Sea resort of Sharm e-Sheikh, in February. The book tries to decipher where the sea split for Moses (credit: AMR ABDALLAH DALSH / REUTERS)

Another Israeli was arrested in Sinai a week ago

The initial fight had broken out after he had wrapped himself in a Chabad flag that read "melech hamashiach" or "messiah, the king."

"It could have been an exhausting and long [process] if not for the vigorous efforts on behalf of the consul in Egypt and of Foreign Minister Eli Cohen," Maariv reported the Israeli as saying. "I'm glad that's how it ended, my client has already crossed the border and is in the city of Eilat."