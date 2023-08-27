The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
UN schools in Gaza begin school year uncertain if they will stay open

The UNRWA is short of nearly $200 million needed to pay for staff salaries and keep the services running until the end of 2023.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 27, 2023 16:07
Thomas White, Gaza director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) affairs talks with students during his visit to UN school in Gaza City, August 27, 2023. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
Thomas White, Gaza director of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) affairs talks with students during his visit to UN school in Gaza City, August 27, 2023.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

Gaza's students began their new school term on Sunday, but it is unclear if they will be able to complete the year uninterrupted due to a funding crisis at the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) runs 288 schools in the Palestinian territory, among 700 across parts of the Middle East region that it funds alongside 140 medical clinics.

But it is short of nearly $200 million needed to pay for staff salaries and keep the services running until the end of 2023.

“We haven’t secured all the funding we need to ensure that our schools can remain operational until the end of this year, so we are working on securing the funds needed to keep schools in Gaza open,” said Thomas White, Gaza director of UNRWA's affairs.

Palestinian employees of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City September 19, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)Palestinian employees of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City September 19, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

White said some donor countries would hold discussions about funding for UNRWA in September.

The aid provided by UNRWA

"In the event we don’t get the funding, it is 298,000 students who might not be going to school. In Gaza, it is 1.2 million people who may not have access to health care," White told Reuters during a visit to one UN-run school in Gaza City.

In addition to the $200 million to support its operational budget in the wider region, UNRWA also needs $75 million for food aid in Gaza.

Around two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million population are refugees, mainly the descendants of those who fled or had been forced to flee their hometowns and villages around the 1948 war which saw the birth of the state of Israel.

The UNRWA schools educate a little under half of Gaza's young people, with around 300,000 students at government-run schools and others at privately owned schools.

In the Nusseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Palestinian refugee Sami Abu Mallouh, 47, said his family of 12 depended on UNRWA for education, medical treatment, and food aid.

"Without UNRWA we are worth nothing," Mallouh said.



