Israeli forces to demolish illegal settler structures in West Bank

Israeli security forces were seen preparing to demolish a number of illegal structures built near the Mitzpe Yitzhar West Bank settlement on Monday morning.

Border Police and Israel Police forces arrived to raze a tourist observatory set up on the hilltop.

The observatory was reportedly illegally constructed to honor Rina Shnerb, who was murdered in a terror attack with an explosive device on August 23, 2019.

In addition, Israeli forces were also surrounding another illegal outpost established to the settlement's North.

Settler protests ahead of planned raze

One local settler was reported to have chained himself to the illegal structure in order to delay the planned demolition.

This is a developing story.