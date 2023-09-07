Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu visited the United Arab Emirates last week where he attended a series of meetings on the subject of the Abraham Accords.

"The Abraham Accords are based on a rich historical legacy," said Eliyahu upon returning to Israel. "Our forefather Abraham is also their forefather, and the UAE is proof of the Torah verse that states that Abraham will be a source of blessing to all nations."

During his visit, the underlying values of the Abraham Accords were compared to those of the Oslo Accords.

"In one of our conversations, the host told me, ‘the Oslo Accords [the State of Israel] signed ignored the deep identity of the parties and tried to establish peace merely on the basis of material promises, and I tell you,' he said confidently, 'whoever believed this, did not understand the language of the Middle East at all,’" said Eliyahu.

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu attends a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Israel and the UAE

"Over the years, we have become accustomed to thinking in terms of only mutual interests. We will give them water and in return they will receive an agreement. We will give them Sinai and in exchange they will give us a peace deal. But, at the end of the day, peace in the Middle East will not grow on a shallow basis and will not come from elite cocktail parties."

Eliyahu went on to underline the importance of healthy diplomacy based on identity and faith.

"The State of Israel needs to deepen its ties with the countries who have signed the Abraham Accords based on mutual understanding between the residents of the countries themselves - people to people - and not to rely only on the power of political leaders talking to each other," he said. "Shared values will build deeper understanding and relationships, and will allow us to truly work with a common goal."

One of the things that especially struck Eliyahu during his visit was the "real respect the Emiratis have for Judaism from the understanding that Jewish heritage is also their heritage."

He noted how this respect was different from relations that Israel has with other Arab countries.

"There's a different tune here," he said.

The UAE and Bahrain were the first nations to sign the historic Abraham Accords normalization agreement with Israel three years ago.

Since the signing of the accords, relations between Israel and the UAE have remained largely stable even as reports in March claimed that the latter was considering reducing its diplomacy with Israel because of more extreme members of the coalition. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed these reports saying that they had no basis.

The prime minister is now expected to visit Dubai to attend the COP28 UN climate change conference in December.