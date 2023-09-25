US helicopter raid nets ISIS terror official

US Central Command said on Monday that a Helicopter raid in northern Syria targeted an ISIS official.

US forces said that US Central Command forces successfully conducted a helicopter raid in north Syria on Sept. 23, 2023. Abu Halil al-Fad’ani, an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, was captured during the attack.” “The capture of ISIS officials like al-Fad’ani increases our ability to locate, target, and remove terrorists from the battlefield,” said Lt. Col. Troy Garlock, CENTCOM spokesperson. The US says it remains committed to defeating ISIS. ISIS took over swaths of Syria and Iraq in 2014. It committed genocide against minority communities such as the Yazidis in Iraq. IN 2015, the US began to increase support for forces in Iraq and Syria to defeat the terror group.

In 2015, the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces were created in Syria, and they went on to defeat ISIS in many significant cities, eventually liberating Raqqa and defeating ISIS in areas in the Euphrates River valley. By 2019, the group was defeated mainly. However, it continues to have cells that operate in the desert in Syria and Iraq. These ISIS members prey on locals, recruiting sometimes and also spreading terror. For instance, ISIS has killed civilians in Syria who go to the desert to hunt for truffles. In August, a French paratrooper was killed in Iraq backing Iraqi forces against ISIS. The US-led Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve is the main component of the war on ISIS. This includes a coalition of countries. US Central Command oversees operations in the Middle East.

AH-64 Apache Helicopter seen on July 6, 2021 (credit: OFER ZIDON/FLASH90)

Why the capute of Al-Fadani matters

The capture of Al-Fadani may be necessary for defeating ISIS. However, US forces have other challenges in Syria. In recent months, there have been tensions between Arab tribes in the Euphrates Valley and the SDF. Iran has sought to threaten US forces as well. The tribes are backed by the Syrian regime and encouraged in their attacks by Turkish-backed Syrian rebel groups. This presents a challenge in defeating ISIS. Even if ISIS is defeated, other groups spread extremism and instability in parts of Syria. Iran, Russia, Turkey and the Syrian regime want the US to leave Syria and use various means to accomplish this by exploiting tribal divisions. US forces have facilities in Syria at Tanf, near the Omar and Conoco facilities, and other sites.