Saudi Arabia's first ambassador to the Palestinian Authority, Nayef al-Sudairi, arrived in Ramallah on Tuesday morning, implying in a statement to reporters that the establishment of a Palestinian state with its capital in east Jerusalem would be a central pillar of any future deal with Israel.

Sudairi announced as well that the Kingdom intends to open a consulate in east Jerusalem. Such a move would seemingly require the approval of Israeli authorities.

In response to a question about the fate of the two-state solution if Saudi Arabia and Israel normalized relations, the ambassador told reporters on Tuesday that "the Arab Peace Initiative is the central point of any upcoming agreement," according to the Palestinian Authority's WAFA news agency.

What is the Arab Peace Initiative?

The Arab Peace Initiative promoted by Saudi Arabia and other members of the Arab League provides guidelines for peace between Israel and the rest of the Middle East. The initiative calls on Israel to accept the establishment of a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital, to reach a "just solution" to the Palestinian refugee issue, and to withdraw from the Golan Heights. Saudi ambassador Nayef al-Sudairi addresses the media as Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki stands next to him, in Ramallah in the West Bank September 26, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Mohammed Torokman)

Once Israel meets these requirements, the Arab countries which signed on to the Initiative will consider the Arab-Israeli conflict ended and enter normalization agreements with Israel.

Sudairi to reside in Jordan, will only come to Ramallah when needed

Sudairi is a "non-resident ambassador" to the Palestinian Authority and Saudi Arabia's consul-general in Jerusalem, with his main role being his position as the Kingdom's ambassador to Jordan. Sudairi will reside in Jordan and will visit Ramallah when needed.

"From the beloved state of #Palestine #Land_of_Canaan, the most beautiful greetings, coupled with the love of my master the #Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the #Crown_Prince," tweeted Sudairi on Tuesday.

Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki stated on Tuesday that Sudairi will return to Ramallah soon “to begin his work to develop relations between the two countries, as it is a major responsibility, and to work for his major mission, which is to preserve the Palestinian cause as the central issue for all Arabs, and certainly for Saudi Arabia,” according to WAFA.

The Saudi ambassador received his diplomatic credentials from Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas during his visit to Ramallah on Tuesday. The credentials list Sudairi as "non-resident ambassador to the State of Palestine and consul general in the city of Jerusalem."

"This step will contribute to strengthening the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples," said Abbas.

Sudairi stated after meeting Abbas that the two "emphasized the close relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Palestine, and God willing, this visit will be the beginning of strengthening more relations in all fields."