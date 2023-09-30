When will American hegemony in the world end?

Al-Ittihad, UAE, September 21

There has been a lot of buzz in political circles lately about the potential collapse of American dominance on the global stage. Numerous intellectuals and political experts argue that the America we know today is not the same powerhouse it was in the latter half of the 20th century. It has long been predicted that the unipolar world, which emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the 1990s, will soon give way to a more balanced, multipolar world. This view has gained traction as the rise of China accelerates and as Russia openly challenges the dominance of the Western bloc.

Additionally, the increasing influence of countries like India, Brazil, and the other BRICS nations in forming a formidable economic alliance further strengthens the case for a shift in global power dynamics. While these analysts make a valid point, their stance is not without complexities and conflicting interpretations. The idea of a multipolar world is, in itself, a nuanced concept with various layers of meaning. America may face a slight decline from its current position, but it will undoubtedly maintain its dominance in the world for decades to come. While no other country will overtake America in the near future, it is possible that it may experience a gradual decrease in power over the course of several decades, eventually leading to a renewed focus on protecting its 50 states, reminiscent of the Monroe Doctrine.

It is a certainty that nothing lasts forever, but the transformation into a new era will take many years to fully unfold. In today’s world, there is no denying that America holds a significant dominance in global foreign policy. It reigns supreme not only in technology, but also in the media, art, and entertainment industries. As a result, it plays a crucial role in shaping the realities of nations and individuals around the globe. Furthermore, America boasts some of the world’s most prestigious and cutting-edge universities. And let’s not forget: It also possesses the largest and most advanced military force and massive defense corporations that develop the most cutting-edge weapons.

Yet, America’s dominance extends far beyond just political and military realms, a fact that often gets overlooked. Its influence can be felt in various other fields, showcasing its unparalleled might on the global stage. Without a doubt, America holds the position of the world’s leader, and while it may eventually relinquish that role, it will not happen today, tomorrow, or even next month. It could take decades. But one thing remains certain, America’s influence is not to be underestimated.

Given this reality, it would be wise for other countries, such as the Arab Gulf nations, to strengthen their partnerships with the United States. However, they must also keep in mind that America may very well become a political and economic rival in the future. This must be a crucial aspect of their long-term strategies. – Abdullah Nasser al-Otaibi

Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s monumental interview

An-Nahar, Lebanon, September 22

The recent interview conducted by Fox News with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) has left a significant impact on the global arena. As stated by Bret Baier, Fox News’ chief political correspondent, the prince’s speech covered a wide range of crucial topics that hold great relevance in the realm of international relations. Furthermore, the interview also delved into regional matters.

An observer of Middle East politics cannot ignore two crucial takeaways from the crown prince’s remarks. The first revolves around the growing normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. Despite initial denials, the Saudi crown prince has recently emphasized the inevitability of this alliance. With each passing day, the two countries are steadily moving towards full normalization of their diplomatic ties; a fundamental point that cannot be denied.

On the other hand, the Palestinian issue remains a pressing concern. Its resolution is intrinsically tied to the path of normalization. While the details of the ongoing negotiations have not been disclosed by the crown prince, it is widely known that they center around Saudi Arabia’s relations with the United States. These discussions include a series of demands from Riyadh, previously reported in American media, such as Washington’s involvement in the Saudi nuclear program, potentially even allowing uranium enrichment to take place on Saudi territory. Another key element is the potential signing of a security treaty between the two countries, wherein the US would guarantee the safety of Saudi Arabia in the event of an attack.

MBS has not shied away from addressing the issue of Iran’s nuclear weapons. Despite recent efforts to improve his country’s relations with Tehran, he has made it clear that Saudi Arabia would not hesitate to pursue nuclear weapons of its own in response to Iran’s acquisition of such arms. This, he argues, is crucial for regional security. The crown prince’s position on this matter is candid and unequivocal, requiring careful consideration from all parties involved – Americans, Israelis, and Iranians alike – regarding the potential consequences of Tehran’s nuclear weapons ambitions.

One crucial topic that demands our attention is the progress of the Saudi-Iranian agreement. Although it may appear to be moving at a sluggish pace, it is undoubtedly headed in the right direction. The recent statements made by MBS have shed light on the seriousness of the Iranians in upholding the terms of the agreement. The timing of these statements, coinciding with a visit to Riyadh of a Houthi delegation arriving for negotiations over a peace treaty in Yemen, also reveals the seriousness of the agreement.

However, it would be unwise to place all of our hopes on the intentions of Iran. Past experiences have shown that the mullahs are not to be trusted easily. The Iranian regime is known to change its direction at any given moment. We cannot ignore their aggressive expansionist policy in the Arab Levant, from Iraq through Lebanon to Syria. This policy has remained constant, and even intensified, with no significant changes in sight. This can be seen in the continuous production and export of drugs to neighboring countries, particularly the Gulf Cooperation Council states. Despite these concerning actions, MBS maintains a sense of confidence in the Saudi-Iranian agreement. Indeed, the crown prince was steadfast in his belief that the agreement would yield fruitful results.

In this scenario, it is essential for the international community to acknowledge that Saudi Arabia, alongside its Gulf counterparts, has become an influential global player. The leadership of Mohammed bin Salman signifies the future, and it is crucial to recognize this fact. – Ali Hamada

The time to prevent the next catastrophic flood is now

Asharq Al-Awsat, London, September 20

Following the catastrophic flood that devastated Libya, there was an overwhelming sense of sorrow that resonated throughout the country. As with any disaster, it was heartening to witness the outpouring of support and aid from our Arab and Muslim brethren. However, amid this display of solidarity, there was one voice that stood out in stark contrast, that of Muqtada al-Sadr, the influential Iraqi cleric.

Al-Sadr blamed the floods in Libya – which have left thousands of innocent people dead – on the country’s involvement in the disappearance of his cousin, Lebanese cleric Musa al-Sadr, in 1978. Al-Sadr chose to revel in the misery of others, showing not an ounce of compassion for the victims of this natural calamity. Such callous behavior is unbecoming a person of honor.

Amid the condolences and assistance extended by millions of Muslims, Arabs, and Christians, al-Sadr’s gloating over the misfortune of those who lost their lives in the floods was inexcusable. These individuals were innocent victims of circumstance. The eastern region of Cyrenaica, in particular, has been left reeling from the catastrophic effects of the flood, which not only devastated crops and buildings but also claimed the lives of many. This once beautiful and prosperous city of Derna now lies in ruins. To make matters worse, the city is now at risk of being overcome by a potential outbreak of diseases, as the decomposition of countless bodies has polluted the groundwater.

Tragically, many of these bodies remain unburied due to the challenging conditions that have hindered recovery efforts. The tragedy unfolding in Libya is a heart-wrenching one, encompassing all elements of human suffering. It is one thing to hear about it, and quite another to witness the devastation and piles of lifeless bodies scattered on the streets. These catastrophic sights are simply unimaginable. Entire families, from the youngest to the eldest, have perished, leaving us at a loss for words, unable to offer condolences or solace to our grieving, bereft neighbors.

Amid this chaos and terror, however, there is one glimmer of hope: the boundless solidarity and support of the Libyan people. Politics have taken a backseat as citizens from the west and south united with the government to extend aid and rescue equipment to the east. It was a heartwarming display of unity that brought about tears of both sorrow and joy, amid the overwhelming sadness that envelopes the country. The loss of innocent lives has left an indelible mark on the Libyan landscape, but it has also brought out the best in its people, showcasing their unwavering resilience and compassion.

Sadly, despite the laws that regulate authorities’ emergency response protocols, the crisis in its initial days was handled haphazardly at best, mostly through volunteer efforts. This lack of proper management resulted in the loss of many lives and the exhaustion of valuable resources with little success. It wasn’t until experienced foreign and Arab teams arrived on the scene that the situation started to improve, and a more thorough approach to crisis management was implemented. Currently, Libya is in shambles, with ongoing conflicts over government legitimacy overshadowing the many issues at hand. The magnitude of the disaster at hand requires stable management, cooperation, and international expertise; resources that Libyan institutions in the field severely lack. Adding to the challenge is the fact that Libya is not accustomed to disasters, thanks to its geographical location and stable climate. This complacency led to a lack of preparation and training for vital services such as emergency, search and rescue, and evacuation teams, leaving the country ill-equipped to handle such crises.

We must now make plans to minimize future disaster risks in hurricane, flood, and earthquake-prone Arab countries. These natural disasters are becoming frequent guests, and it is our responsibility to act before disaster strikes. Let this be a wake-up call for proactive disaster management strategies to protect our vulnerable communities. – Dr. Jebril El-Abidi

A showdown at the UN Security Council

Al-Ahram, Egypt, September 22

The UN Security Council was witness to a fiery clash during its high-level meeting addressing the current situation in Ukraine, convened at the request of Albania. The session was marked by intense and heated exchanges, with the potential for escalation – if not for the diligent moderation that averted a direct showdown between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Russia opposed allowing the Ukrainian president to speak and insisted that he not be given prominent speaking time. However, its efforts were in vain as Zelensky, donning his military attire, launched an attack against Russia and lambasted the Security Council for its failure to prevent conflicts and safeguard the rights of sovereign nations. He boldly called for the elimination of Russia’s veto power in the council, urging a thorough overhaul of the United Nations to enhance its ability to uphold global peace and stability.

After Zelensky concluded his passionate address at the Security Council, Lavrov deliberately waited for his departure before entering the hall. This calculated move was not a coincidence and may have been influenced by the secretary-general of the UN, or another party, in order to prevent further tensions between the Russian and Ukrainian factions within the Council.

Such a strategic maneuver raises questions about the true intentions of the Russian delegation and its willingness to engage in productive dialogue with its Ukrainian counterparts. Rather than prioritize the well-being and stability of the region, it seems that Lavrov’s actions were driven by political agendas. This approach only perpetuates the ongoing conflict and does nothing to advance the cause of peace. It is time for diplomatic leaders to put aside their egos and work towards finding a meaningful resolution for the sake of the people affected by this conflict. Collaboration, not confrontation, is the key to achieving lasting peace in the region.

In a fiery speech, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused Ukraine of oppressing Russian-speaking citizens in the eastern regions and violating the UN Charter, aided by Western countries and the United States.

While the Ukrainian president may have a valid point about the failure of the Security Council and the UN to protect state sovereignty and stop aggression, it’s important to remember that the plight of the Palestinian people has been ongoing for 75 years. Unfortunately, President Zelensky himself was once a supporter of Israel’s aggressive actions and the occupation of Palestine. This betrayal has left a lasting impact on the region. The Palestinian territories have been dramatically affected by the Israeli occupation, and I believe that it still holds significance today. The West, Ukraine, and the United States must not forget the ongoing struggles of the Palestinians and the injustice they have faced for decades. As we discuss sovereignty and aggression on a global scale, let us not forget those who have been on the receiving end of such actions for far too long. It’s time for the international community to work towards finding a just and peaceful resolution for the Palestinian people. Let’s not let history repeat itself. – Abdel-Mohsen Salama

Translated by Asaf Zilberfarb