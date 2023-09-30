US: Basic framework in place for Israel-Saudi Arabia peace - report

A 'basic framework' is in place for a peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a Friday evening press briefing, according to reports in Riyadh.

"All sides have hammered out, I think, a basic framework for what we might be able to drive at," Kirby was quoted by Saudi media as saying.

Kirby did warn, however, that "as in other complex arrangements, such as this will inevitably be, everyone must make concessions."

"So, I would just say, watch this space. We are continuing to work at this." John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, answers questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US, February 17, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Saudi Arabia could move ahead with Israeli peace without Palestinians

Earlier on Friday, three regional sources told Reuters that Saudi Arabia will not hold up a peace deal even if Israel does not offer major concessions to Palestinians in their bid for statehood.

The Palestinians could get some Israeli restrictions eased but such moves would fall short of their aspirations for a state.

As with other Arab-Israeli deals forged over the decades, the Palestinian core demand for statehood would take a back seat, the three regional sources familiar with the talks said.

"The normalization will be between Israel and Saudi Arabia. If the Palestinians oppose it the kingdom will continue in its path," said one of the regional sources. "Saudi Arabia supports a peace plan for the Palestinians, but this time it wanted something for Saudi Arabia, not just for the Palestinians."