Hard Evidence: A net surfer, likely from the south, published the final difficult conversation she had with her husband Dvir just moments before he was murdered in a Gaza Strip kibbutz.

At the start of the conversation, Dvir informed her about hearing gunshots in the kibbutz.

Within minutes, she received a heart-wrenching message: "Mom, it's Daria. Dad was murdered."

Alongside the painful conversation share, she wrote: "This is the last correspondence with my husband, father of my children, Dvir Karp RIP, 1977-2023."

'This is my grandmother'

In another distressing testimony, a different surfer revealed that his 85-year-old grandmother had been kidnapped and taken into the Gaza Strip.

"This is my grandmother, abducted without any hindrance into Gaza. She helped establish the kibbutz with her own hands, believed in Zionism, and loved this country that trusted her. She is now likely abandoned somewhere, suffering in severe pain, without medicine, food, or water, dying in fear, all alone," he painfully expressed.

The young man said that no one had been communicating with him and no one seemed to know anything. Families, he claimed, were learning about their loved ones from circulating videos. He called on the government to take swifter action.

"I want them to lose sleep at night and tirelessly search every inch of land until these individuals return home," he said.