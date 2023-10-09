Army Radio reporter shares heartbreaking story of family massacre

Amidst the ongoing war, stories of tragedy persist, touching even the lives of journalists and media professionals.

In a deeply distressing series of tweets, Yuval Segev, a political reporter with Army Radio, recounted in painstaking detail how terrorists mercilessly attacked his family residing in Kibbutz Be'eri.

'We lost all contact'

Last night, on Saturday, Segev shared, "We have no word on the situation of our uncles and cousins in Be'eri. We lost all contact with them. About two hours ago, they fled for their lives due to the intense heat, taking refuge in the bushes near their incinerated home. Their last update came from that hiding spot, where they witnessed the presence of terrorists. I can't believe I'm saying this, but I hope they are among the hostages in the dining room, praying that their situation isn't any grimmer."

As the hours passed, Segev desperately sought assistance, making a heartfelt plea, "I apologize for the personal nature of this request, but I implore you, send all available help to Kibbutz Be'eri. Deploy tanks, launch air strikes, drop in soldiers—anything. My uncles' house is engulfed in flames, and they are trapped with their four children, their lives hanging by a thread. Please, do something."

אחרי שעות שהסתתרו כל המשפחה בשיח אחד המחבלים קלט אותם. והתחיל לירות. טבח במשפחה שלי. שני הילדים הקטנים בני 11 ו8 ראו הכל והצליחו לברוח. כנראה היו מאחורי אבא שלהם ולא ספגו ירי. הם עם בני משפחה בים המלח, עם מה שנשאר מהקיבוץ. אף אחד לא מעדכן אותנו, לא יודעים אם חטפו את הגופות. שבר https://t.co/9mmev6P0Iy — יובל שגב | Yuval Segev (@Segev_Yuval) October 8, 2023

'My entire family was brutally massacred'

The next day, the grim reality unfolded.

"After hours of my entire family cowering in the bushes, one of the terrorists discovered them and opened fire. My family was brutally massacred. The two young children, aged 11 and 8, bore witness to the horror but miraculously managed to escape. Perhaps they were shielded by their father and escaped the bullets. They are now with surviving family members by the Dead Sea, in what remains of the kibbutz.

"We are left in the dark, uncertain if the terrorists took away their bodies. Our hearts are shattered," the reporter lamented.

The IDF spokesperson declined to comment on the matter at this stage.