The Palestinian Authority will pay families of dead Hamas terrorists a combined total of around $2.8 million, according to a report by the Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), a nongovernmental organization and media watchdog group.

In the current "pay-for-slay" system, called the "Martyrs’ Fund" by the PA, terrorists receive monetary payments as a reward for acts of terror. The more damage an attack causes, the higher the terrorist or the terrorist’s family is paid. The PMW reported that a terrorist's family would be rewarded NIS 6,000 (around $1,500) and an NIS 1,400 ($353) allowance monthly for life. Both come up to about NIS 7,400. The families that the terrorists married into will receive an even higher amount, the report claims.

The authority will also pay $17,590 to approximately 50 new Hamas prisoners this month, the report said.

The amount in payments is reportedly a low estimate

The $2.8 million in question equals more than NIS 11 million.

The PMW claims that the $2.8 million payments is a low estimate because there will be more "martyrs" and prisoners from the Hamas terrorist organization. Israeli soldiers inspect the burnt cars of festival-goers at the site of an attack on the Nova Festival by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Furthermore, the PMW accuses the Palestinian Authority in the report of receiving funding from countries from the European Union so that they can make the payments for the "pay-for-slay" program.