US sends more air defenses to the Middle East

The US deployed more air defenses to the region, two weeks after also sending more aircraft carriers to the Eastern Mediterranean to deter Iran and Hezbollah.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III is concerned about escalation in the region. US forces have been attacked six times in Iraq in a week and several times in Syria. Iran is mobilizing militias and threatening more attacks. Iran has openly threatened the US and Israel and mobilized its proxies against both countries.

“Following detailed discussions with President Biden on recent escalations by Iran and its proxy forces across the Middle East Region, today I directed a series of additional steps to further strengthen the Department of Defense posture in the region. These steps will bolster regional deterrence efforts, increase force protection for U.S. forces in the region, and assist in the defense of Israel,” Austin said.

"We maintain the right to defend ourselves and we won't hesitate to take the appropriate action," Austin said. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu meets US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Tel Aviv, earlier this month. Austin compared the evil unleashed by Hamas to the savage crimes of ISIS. (credit: Office of the Secretary of Defense/Reuters)

Austin noted in the recent statement that he had sent the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to the Central Command area of responsibility. The USS Gerald Ford was already in the Eastern Mediterranean and a US warship also engaged drones and cruise missiles fired from Yemen last week.

Deployment of THAAD to the Middle East

“I have also activated the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery as well as additional Patriot battalions to locations throughout the region to increase force protection for US forces.” This is a major move for the US, increasing their air defense posture.

There were already Patriots and THAAD in the Gulf according to reports over the years. Although it wasn’t clear if some of them had been moved. The US has also sent air defenses to Iraq in recent years to protect against drone threats. Iranian-backed militias use drones and missiles. Iran also has ballistic missiles. Iran used missiles to attack Al-Asad base in Iraq in January 2020 after the US killed IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani and Kataib Hezbollah leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Recently restrictions on Iran’s missile program ended and now Iran and Russia appear to be in talks regarding drones and missiles. Iran supplies Russia with drones. Russia’s foreign minister is going to Iran this week. Advertisement

“I have placed an additional number of forces on prepare-to-deploy orders as part of prudent contingency planning, to increase their readiness and ability to quickly respond as required. I will continue to assess our force posture requirements in the region and consider deploying additional capabilities as necessary,” Austin said.

In January 2022 Defense News reported that “a multibillion-dollar missile defense system owned by the United Arab Emirates and developed by the U.S. military intercepted a ballistic missile on Monday during a deadly attack by Houthi militants in Abu Dhabi, marking the system’s first known use in a military operation, Defense News has learned.”

At the time the report noted that “the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System, made by Lockheed Martin, took out the midrange ballistic missile used to attack an Emirati oil facility near Al-Dhafra Air Base, according to two sources granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak about the UAE’s activities. The Emirati base hosts U.S. and French forces.” Saudi Arabia also has Patriot batteries.